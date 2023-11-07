Extensive Pakistani Connections Revealed in Pro-Khalistani Terror Activities in Canada

Recent intelligence reports from India have shed light on the deep-seated Pakistani links to pro-Khalistani terror activities in Canada. The reports have exposed individuals who have either been closely associated with or received assistance from Lakhbir Singh Rode, a Pakistani-based Khalistani separatist and leader of the banned terrorist organization International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF).

The dossier highlights the involvement of several key figures, including Bhagat Singh Brar and Harpreet Singh, in promoting extremist agendas and funding anti-India activities from their base in Canada. Bhagat Singh Brar, a resident of Toronto, has emerged as a significant figure in the pro-Khalistani network. He frequently travels to Pakistan, where he provides funds to his father, Lakhbir Singh Rode, and actively promotes terrorist activities in Punjab. Bhagat Singh Brar has been an outspoken participant in rallies and demonstrations in Toronto, protesting against the Indian government.

Harpreet Singh, originally from India and now residing in Brampton, Canada, has also been linked to pro-Khalistani activities. The intelligence dossier reveals that Singh, a truck driver by profession, has been involved in the smuggling of weapons from across the border. He has disclosed close contact with Ranjit Singh, also known as Neeta, and has served as a handler for Makhan Singh, alias Amli. Singh’s exposure to extremism increased after an interview with Akal Channel, where he expressed admiration for Amli’s sacrifices for the Sikh Panth.

The revelations surrounding Bhagat Singh Brar and Harpreet Singh’s involvement in the pro-Khalistani movement, along with their alleged connections to Pakistan-based militant networks, raise serious concerns about the level of external support for the Khalistan movement.

These reports underline the urgent need for international cooperation and intelligence sharing to combat cross-border terrorism. Canada must address its soil being used by individuals with links to extremist ideologies and take necessary measures to prevent the funding of anti-India activities. Similarly, Pakistan needs to crack down on individuals like Lakhbir Singh Rode, who operate from its territory and support terrorist activities in other countries.

The fight against terrorism requires a united front, with countries working together to identify and dismantle these networks. It is crucial to recognize the importance of intelligence reports like these in exposing the true extent of terrorist activities and their international connections, ultimately ensuring the safety and security of nations around the world.