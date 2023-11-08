Indian Intelligence Uncovers Extensive Pakistani Links to Pro-Khalistani Activities in Canada

Newly obtained intelligence reports from India shed light on the significant connections between Pakistani entities and pro-Khalistani terror activities in Canada. The reports reveal that individuals such as Arsh Dala, Parry Dulai, Gurjinder Singh Pannu, and Gurjeet Singh Cheema have either collaborated closely with or received assistance from Lakhbir Singh Rode, a Khalistani separatist leader based in Pakistan.

Lakhbir Singh Rode currently heads the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), a banned terrorist organization, and has been instrumental in supporting and orchestrating terror activities from Canadian soil. The reports suggest that Arsh Dala has maintained a close association with Rode, while Parry Dulai and Gurjeet Singh Cheema were involved in sourcing weapons from Pakistan in May 2017 for members of the ISYF module.

The dossier also highlights the roles of Bhagat Singh Brar, son of Lakhbir Singh Rode, and Harpreet Singh in promoting extremist agendas and funding anti-India activities from their base in Canada. Bhagat Singh Brar, a Toronto resident and owner of a car rental company in Brampton, plays a significant role in the pro-Khalistani network in Canada. He frequently travels to Pakistan, where he provides funds to his father and actively participates in rallies and demonstrations against the Indian government.

Harpreet Singh, originally from India and now residing in Brampton, is also linked to pro-Khalistani activities. The intelligence dossier reveals that Singh, a truck driver by profession, moved to Canada 18 years ago and has no prior criminal record. He has been involved in arranging the smuggling of weapons from Pakistan and has close ties with Ranjit Singh, alias Neeta, a known Khalistani militant.

The revelations surrounding Bhagat Singh Brar and Harpreet Singh’s involvement in pro-Khalistani activities in Canada and their connections to Pakistan-based militant networks raise concerns about the level of external support for the Khalistan movement. These findings highlight the importance of international cooperation in combating terrorism and undermining the networks that fuel such activities.