Jordanian Ambassador Withdraws from Israel in Protest of Gaza Conflict

In a bold move to express their disapproval of the ongoing war in Gaza, Jordan, a significant ally of the United States in the Middle East, has pulled its ambassador from Israel. The withdrawal comes as tensions continue to rise in the region amidst the devastating conflict that has resulted in the loss of thousands of Palestinian lives.

The decision to recall the ambassador, effective immediately, was made by Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister. In a statement released by Jordan’s Foreign Ministry, the decision is described as a clear expression of Jordan’s rejection and condemnation of the Israeli offensive in Gaza. The ministry further emphasizes that the war carries dangerous implications for regional and international security and peace.

While Jordan’s ambassador to Israel had already left the country prior to the decision, the recent announcement means that he will not be returning. However, the statement also states that the ambassador’s return would be permitted if Israel commits to ending its military operation in Gaza and ceases its role in causing a humanitarian catastrophe in the region.

The conflict between Israel and Palestine escalated after a deadly attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. In response, Israeli forces have launched airstrikes and initiated a ground offensive in an attempt to dismantle Hamas entirely. The United States, aiming to support Israel’s defense while providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, has faced criticism from the Arab world for its perceived imbalance and the resulting civilian casualties.

Jordan, which established diplomatic relations with Israel decades ago, aligns itself as a key U.S. ally in the Middle East. However, recent events have strained relations between the two countries. Jordan’s King Abdullah II canceled a planned summit with President Biden following an explosion near a hospital in Gaza that caused widespread unrest. Jordan’s Queen Rania, who is of Palestinian descent, has also been vocal in her criticism of the violence in Gaza and the perceived double standards in the international response.

Amidst the diplomatic fallout, Jordan continues to advocate for a cease-fire and a lasting two-state solution between Palestine and Israel in the region. As tensions remain high, the withdrawal of Jordan’s ambassador signifies the country’s strong stance against the ongoing conflict and their commitment to promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.