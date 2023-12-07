New Findings Revealed in Kenyan Experiment on Universal Basic Income

In an ambitious initiative that commenced in 2017, the U.S.-based charity GiveDirectly initiated a groundbreaking experiment in Kenya. The experiment involved providing thousands of villagers with a “universal basic income” in the form of a monthly cash grant of approximately $50, with the commitment to continue these payments for a period of 12 years.

Now, independent researchers studying the impact of this experiment have released their first set of findings, shedding light on the outcomes after the first two years. The study compared approximately 5,000 individuals who received the monthly payments to a control group of around 12,000 who received no money. Additionally, the researchers compared the recipients to two other groups: nearly 9,000 individuals who received the monthly income for just two years without the promise of long-term payments, and another group of roughly 9,000 people who received the same two years’ worth of income in a lump-sum payment.

The preliminary findings highlight some key points worth noting:

1. Lump sums prove advantageous over monthly installments when giving cash aid. The groups receiving cash aid, regardless of whether it was given in monthly installments or as a lump sum, exhibited improvements in well-being measures such as protein consumption and spending on education. However, individuals who received their money in a lump sum significantly outperformed those who received it as monthly installments in terms of starting businesses. Lump-sum recipients had 19% more enterprises, and their net revenues from businesses were 80% higher. This suggests that providing individuals with a lump sum of money enables them to make transformative investments, breaking the cycle of poverty and driving higher income levels.

2. The efficacy of lump sums is so remarkable that individuals who did not receive them have formed their own informal versions. The study also discovered that even those who did not receive lump sums recognized the value and benefits associated with this approach. They banded together to create their own versions, reflecting the tangible advantages of receiving a substantial amount of money at once rather than in smaller increments over an extended period.

These findings contribute to a growing body of evidence demonstrating the potential of universal basic income programs in tackling poverty and generating positive individual and community-level outcomes. Moreover, they shed light on the significance of providing individuals with capital to facilitate transformative investments, bolstering the argument for broader access to financial resources.

Sources: Alaska Public Media News