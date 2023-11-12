Scientists Uncover New Details about Nord Stream Pipeline Explosions

Scientists investigating the Nord Stream pipeline blasts have uncovered crucial new information regarding the explosions that occurred on its first anniversary. The attack, which remains unsolved, has raised questions around the safety and security of the pipeline. Researchers in Norway have now shared seismic evidence of four explosions, shedding light on the event. With the use of advanced analysis techniques and information from seismic stations in northern Europe and Germany, seismologists have been able to identify the timing and locations of the blasts.

The recently discovered explosions took place north-east of the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm, minutes after the two initial detonations. This new evidence challenges previous assumptions about the attack. Two clear seismic events, known as Event S and Event N, were identified soon after the attack. Event S occurred at 02:03:24 (UTC+2) on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, while Event N occurred at 19:03:50 (UTC+2) on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. These explosions resulted in significant damage to the pipelines.

While investigations are ongoing, officials have suggested that a Ukrainian-backed group or a pro-Ukrainian group may be behind the attack. German investigators have focused on the involvement of a rental yacht called the Andromeda, which was hired by a mysterious crew of individuals, some of whom were using false passports. However, there is debate over whether such a small crew would have had the capability to carry out the complex operation required to plant the explosives.

In addition to these findings, reports have surfaced about a cluster of Russian ships with their transponders turned off near the blast sites before the explosions occurred. This raises questions about possible Russian involvement in the attack. As investigations continue, authorities from Denmark, Sweden, and Germany are expected to release a joint study in collaboration with Norsar, shedding further light on the incident.

The Nord Stream pipelines, operated by Nord Stream AG and Nord Stream 2 AG, are crucial in transporting gas from Russia to Germany. Nord Stream 1 has been operational since 2012, while Nord Stream 2, completed in 2021, has yet to transport gas due to ongoing controversies and opposition from various countries. The safety of these pipelines is of utmost importance, considering the potential risks they pose to energy supplies in Europe.

Overall, the discoveries made by scientists provide valuable insights into the Nord Stream pipeline explosions. The use of seismic evidence and advanced analysis techniques has allowed for a more comprehensive understanding of the attack. While there is still much to uncover, these findings bring us closer to solving the mystery and ensuring the security of crucial energy infrastructure.

