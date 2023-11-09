Kenya Suspends Cryptocurrency Project Worldcoin as Concerns over Privacy Emerge

Kenya’s interior ministry announced on Wednesday that it has temporarily suspended the operations of cryptocurrency project Worldcoin. This move comes as government agencies evaluate potential risks to public safety posed by the project’s activities.

Worldcoin, founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, offers users the opportunity to obtain a digital ID in exchange for their iris scans. In certain countries, users are also rewarded with free cryptocurrency as part of the project’s vision to establish a new “identity and financial network.”

While Worldcoin claims to prioritize privacy, it has faced scrutiny from regulatory agencies in Kenya. The Communications Authority of Kenya and the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner raised concerns about the project, particularly related to consumer consent and the potential inducement associated with monetary rewards.

In response to the suspension, Worldcoin Foundation, based in the Cayman Islands, expressed its commitment to working with authorities to address privacy concerns. The organization aims to enhance understanding of the privacy measures it has implemented both in Kenya and other jurisdictions.

The Kenyan government is particularly interested in understanding how Worldcoin intends to utilize the data it collects from users. The interior ministry emphasized that individuals engaging with the project’s activities may face consequences, without providing further details.

Worldcoin has garnered significant attention since its launch, with more than 350,000 Kenyans reportedly signing up for the project, enticed by the prospect of free cryptocurrency tokens. The project’s unique feature, scanning users’ eyes with a shiny spherical “orb,” has attracted individuals from various countries worldwide.

While Kenya investigates Worldcoin’s authenticity and legality, other countries such as Britain, Germany, and France have also taken notice and are scrutinizing the project’s operations.

As the cryptocurrency landscape continues to evolve, the balance between innovation and privacy will remain a crucial concern. Regulatory bodies, like those in Kenya, will play a pivotal role in determining the future of cryptocurrency projects like Worldcoin.