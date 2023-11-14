Power Outage in Kenya Causes Chaos as Tourists Stranded

In a shocking turn of events, the head of Kenya’s airports authority has been dismissed from his position after a nationwide power cut left passengers stranded in darkness at Nairobi’s main airport. This incident has sparked outrage amongst Kenyans, who are demanding answers and accountability.

The power outage, which began on Friday, has affected homes and businesses across the country. While some areas have seen power being restored, many are still left without electricity. The majority state-owned power company has yet to provide a clear explanation for the widespread blackout.

Tourism, a vital sector of Kenya’s economy, has also taken a hit as a result of the power cut. The industry contributes approximately 10% to Kenya’s GDP and is a significant source of hard currency for the country. The chaos at Nairobi’s main airport, coupled with the failure of the digital payment system at national parks, has left tourists frustrated and stranded.

The dismissal of Alex Gitari, the head of Kenya’s airports authority, by Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen signifies the growing frustration with the situation. Murkomen admits that political interference and mismanagement within the workforce have contributed to the chaotic state of affairs. Another senior civil aviation authority official has also been sacked, and the manager of Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport has been demoted.

This power outage has shed light on the recurring issue of corruption in Kenya. Kenyans are quick to blame corruption for hindering progress and development in the country. The transport minister’s revelation that backup generators, procured two years ago, are still not operational raises questions about mismanagement, contract allocations, and accountability.

As the country grapples with the aftermath of the power outage, Kenyans are demanding transparency and swift action to prevent similar incidents in the future. They seek answers regarding the cost of the generators, the allocation of contracts, and the reasons behind the delay in their installation.

