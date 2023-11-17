Kenya: Support for LGBTQ Rights Sparks Controversy and Religious Opposition

In a recent decision, Kenya’s Supreme Court upheld the rights of LGBTQ groups to form non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and associate freely. This ruling has generated widespread controversy and sparked a wave of protests from conservative religious groups in the country.

Last month, three judges ruled that the Non-Governmental Organization Board had discriminated against an LGBTQ group by refusing to register their association. However, two other judges dissented, arguing that same-sex relationships are illegal in Kenya and therefore there could be no discrimination. These conflicting viewpoints have intensified the debate around LGBTQ rights in the country.

The decision has angered many conservative individuals and religious communities in Kenya. Hundreds of Muslims took to the streets, marching towards the Supreme Court, expressing their opposition to the ruling. Carrying printed placards, they denounced what they considered the “immorality” of homosexuality and labeled the LGBTQ movement as “neo-colonialist.” The protesters demanded that the three justices who affirmed the right of LGBTQ associations to resign and repent.

Kenya’s President, William Ruto, acknowledged that the country’s laws, culture, and religions do not endorse same-sex relationships. However, he emphasized that he respects the Supreme Court’s decision, reflecting the complex balance between legal judgments and societal values.

Critics argue that the ruling sets a dangerous precedent, as it challenges deeply ingrained cultural and religious beliefs. Parliamentarian Mohamed Ali insisted that the court failed to recognize Kenya’s religious character, stating that both Islam and Christianity oppose homosexuality. He argued that the three justices should not contradict the societal values enshrined in the country’s constitution.

The legal framework surrounding LGBTQ rights in Kenya is further complicated by colonial-era laws that criminalize gay sex. While convictions are rare, LGBTQ activists argue that these laws perpetuate the stigmatization of same-sex relationships, infringing upon the rights, dignity, and access to healthcare and justice for LGBTQ individuals.

Amidst the heated debate, the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) condemned the recent protests as part of a “hateful campaign.” The organization emphasized the importance of protecting the rights to life, security, and dignity for all individuals, including the LGBTQ community.

In response to the Supreme Court’s decision, anti-LGBTQ protesters are planning a march to Kenya’s parliament. They seek to rally support for a proposed bill that aims to further criminalize same-sex relations, carrying severe penalties, including up to 50 years in prison in certain cases. Similar legislation passed in neighboring Uganda earlier this year, with laws that are considered the strictest in the world, including the death penalty for same-sex relations with minors or vulnerable individuals, or when the accused is infected with HIV.

The ongoing controversy surrounding LGBTQ rights in Kenya highlights the increasing tensions between legal progress and deeply rooted societal and religious values. As the country navigates this complex landscape, it is crucial to engage in open and respectful dialogue to find a path forward that respects the rights and dignity of all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

3. Are same-sex relationships legal in Kenya?

No, same-sex relationships are not legally recognized in Kenya. Colonial-era laws criminalize gay sex. However, the recent Supreme Court ruling upheld the right of LGBTQ groups to associate and form non-governmental organizations.

4. Why are there protests against the Supreme Court ruling?

Many conservative individuals and religious communities in Kenya oppose LGBTQ rights, citing cultural, religious, and moral objections. They believe that the Supreme Court’s decision contradicts their societal values and religious teachings.

5. What is the significance of the proposed bill to criminalize same-sex relations?

The proposed bill aims to strengthen the criminalization of same-sex relations in Kenya, potentially leading to severe penalties for individuals involved. Similar legislation passed in neighboring Uganda has faced international criticism for its extreme measures, including the death penalty in certain cases.