A Glimmer of Hope: Kenya Offers to Lead a Security Mission to Haiti

In a world plagued by violence and uncertainty, the people of Haiti have been living in constant fear. Gang violence has taken control of their communities, leaving them trapped and desperate for a solution. Prime Minister Ariel Henry has called upon the international community for help, and after numerous rejections, Kenya has stepped forward to potentially lead a security mission in Haiti.

The idea of a foreign intervention is met with mixed feelings amongst the Haitian population. Some, like Antonio Saint Louis, believe it is necessary to suppress the gangs and restore stability in their country. Others fear that an intervention will only serve to prop up an unelected Prime Minister and further delay the much-needed political progress that Haiti requires.

Kenya’s potential leadership in this security mission brings hope, but concerns remain. The United Nations mission that was stationed in Haiti from 2004 to 2017 faced criticism for alleged rights abuses, sexual assaults, and a cholera outbreak that took many lives. Gédéon Jean, director of the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights, warns that the proposed mission may not be sufficient to defeat the powerful and well-equipped gangs present today.

The situation in Haiti has significantly worsened since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. Gangs now control large areas of the capital and are expanding their influence into the countryside. Kidnappings, rape, and murder of innocent people have become commonplace. U.N. Secretary General António Guterres has acknowledged that a U.N. peacekeeping mission is not feasible under the current circumstances and has called for a specialized multinational force to neutralize the gangs and restore order.

While the United States has expressed support for an international force and is assisting in drafting a U.N. resolution, they have emphasized that it will be a policing support mission and not a military one. The goal is to strengthen the Haitian national police and work alongside them to combat the gangs. Financial backing and contributions of personnel from Kenya and several Caribbean nations have been pledged, but the scale of the intervention is still up for debate.

There is a consensus among experts that a robust and sizable force is necessary to make a significant impact in suppressing the gangs and restoring security. Past interventions have shown that a mere show of force is not enough to deter the gangs’ activities. The force will also need to prioritize the protection of the population and target the gangs directly.

Ultimately, the success of this security mission will depend not only on Kenya’s leadership but also on the willingness of other countries to contribute and support its efforts. The people of Haiti, who have suffered greatly under the weight of violence and instability, are desperately hoping for a solution that can bring them peace and the opportunity to rebuild their lives.

