Kenya and Malawi Pave the Way for African Farm Workers in Israel

Kenya has joined Malawi in sending farm workers to Israel in response to the country’s severe labor gap on farms. Following a deal between the governments, Kenya will be sending 1,500 casual workers to work on Israeli farms under three-year renewable contracts. These workers can expect a guaranteed net monthly income of $1,500.

Due to the mass departure of foreign workers, mainly Thailand nationals, since the start of the war with Hamas, Israel has been left with a significant shortage of migrant farm workers. Additionally, Palestinian workers, who constituted almost 20% of the agricultural labor force prior to the war, have been barred from entering Israel. To combat these labor shortages, Israel has turned to Africa, recruiting workers from Malawi and now Kenya. The country is also planning to recruit farm workers from Uganda and has already started recruitment in Tanzania.

Israel’s need for farm workers is pressing, with the agriculture ministry stating that the country requires 30,000 to 40,000 workers. The shortage has been exacerbated by an estimated 360,000 Israeli reservists being called up for military service since the war’s commencement. However, Israel’s ambassador in Kenya, Michael Lotem, emphasizes that the shortage is not solely due to work restrictions on Palestinians or the exodus of foreign nationals. Rather, it is a result of the significant number of reservists being called into service.

The announcement of Kenya’s involvement in providing farm workers for Israel has generated mixed reactions. Some express concerns about the safety of the workers, particularly in light of the Thai farm workers who were killed or taken hostage during an attack by Hamas. Additionally, questions have been raised about the conditions these workers will face in Israel. Previous investigations have revealed instances of unsafe working practices, poor living conditions, overwork, and underpayment for migrant farm workers in Israel. Human rights organizations, such as Human Rights Watch, have also voiced concerns about Israel’s treatment of foreign farm laborers.

To address these concerns, Israel has implemented additional measures to ensure the fair treatment of foreign workers. Any foreign worker now has the right to file a complaint, which will be promptly addressed. Despite these issues, some Kenyans support the deal as it provides much-needed jobs in a country grappling with high unemployment rates and rising living costs. According to the World Bank, Kenya’s unemployment rate stands at 5.5%.

Concerns have also been raised in Malawi, which has decided to send 5,000 more young people to work on Israeli farms. Criticisms suggest that these individuals are seeking employment out of desperation and caution against their welfare in a war-torn country. However, Ambassador Lotem assures that the farm workers will not be placed in areas close to the conflict, and they will have the same protection as Israeli citizens.

For those Malawian workers already in Israel, the promise of better wages and job security overshadows safety concerns. The opportunity to gain training in agriculture and send higher wages back to their families has been a strong motivation for these workers. They have been assured by their employment agencies that they will be in safe areas, away from the conflict.

In conclusion, both Kenya and Malawi have taken steps to send farm workers to Israel, creating much-needed job opportunities for their citizens. While concerns about safety and working conditions persist, Israel has made efforts to improve the treatment of foreign laborers. The recruitment of African workers is a temporary solution to address Israel’s farm labor shortage, brought on by a combination of reservist call-ups and the departure of foreign workers.