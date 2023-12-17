Kenya Cuts Ties with DR Congo Rebels Alliance, Sparks Diplomatic Dispute

Kenya has made the decision to sever its association with a Congolese opposition figure who recently formed an alliance with rebels in Nairobi, leading to a diplomatic clash with Kinshasa.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kenya stated on Sunday that it would launch an investigation into the political-military alliance after the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) recalled its ambassador in protest.

The newly established Congo River Alliance, introduced last Friday, comprises various DRC politicians and groups, including the M23 rebels who have taken control of territory in eastern DRC, and Corneille Nangaa, the former head of the DRC election commission.

Responding to this development, the DRC recalled its envoys to Kenya and Tanzania on Saturday for consultations. The ambassador to Tanzania was recalled due to the fact that Tanzania hosts the headquarters of the East African Community bloc, to which the DRC is also a member.

Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi of Kenya expressed in a statement that Kenya is aware that some Congolese nationals had held a press conference in Kenya and made statements that posed a threat to the constitutional order of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Kenya firmly distances itself from any actions or remarks that could harm the peace and security of the friendly nation of the DRC, and has initiated an investigation.

The minister explained that the investigation aims to discern the identities of those responsible for the statements and evaluate the extent to which their statements exceed the boundaries of constitutionally protected speech.

The formation of the new alliance, according to Nangaa, seeks to unite various Congolese armed groups, militias, and social and political organizations. This development raises additional concerns within a region that has long been plagued by insecurity driven by ethnic rivalries and resource disputes.

This diplomatic dispute emerges amidst escalating security tensions ahead of the presidential elections scheduled for December 20 in the DRC, a country that has been entrenched in civil unrest for decades.

After a period of inactivity, the M23 rebels resumed their armed activities in late 2021, seizing significant portions of the eastern province of North Kivu. The conflict has forced approximately seven million Congolese to flee within their own country.

According to the Human Rights Watch, over 1.5 million Congolese individuals will be unable to vote in conflict-affected areas, while millions more internally displaced people will face the same challenges.

Justifying the establishment of the new alliance, Nangaa argued that the state is too weak to maintain order in the impoverished and war-torn country, highlighting the need for a new movement to fill this void.

Patrick Muyaya, the spokesperson for the DRC government, accused Nangaa of showing insufficient patriotism and engaging in subversive activities.

Bintou Keita, the head of the UN’s peacekeeping mission in the DRC, expressed her profound concerns regarding the recently announced alliance, calling on all political actors to abide by the constitution, respect human rights, and uphold the rule of law.

– FAQ –

Q: What is the Congo River Alliance?

A: The Congo River Alliance is a recently established political-military alliance that includes various Congolese politicians and groups, such as the M23 rebels.

Q: Why did Kenya sever its association with the alliance?

A: Kenya found the statements and activities of certain individuals associated with the alliance to be detrimental to the peace and security of the DRC, prompting them to disassociate themselves from the alliance.

Q: What are the concerns regarding this alliance?

A: The alliance raises concerns in a region already plagued by insecurity caused by ethnic rivalries and resource disputes. It also comes amidst escalating security tensions ahead of the presidential elections in the DRC.

Q: What is the impact of the conflict in the DRC?

A: The conflict has resulted in the displacement of approximately seven million Congolese within their own country. Additionally, over 1.5 million individuals will be unable to vote in conflict-affected areas, with millions more internally displaced people facing the same challenges.

Q: What is the reason behind the formation of the alliance?

A: Those involved in the alliance argue that the state is too weak to maintain order in the impoverished and war-torn country, necessitating the establishment of a new movement.