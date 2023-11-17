The Iconic Partnership: Kendall Jenner Empowers Stella McCartney’s Ethical Fashion

Renowned fashion designer Stella McCartney and supermodel Kendall Jenner join forces in a remarkable collaboration that centers around their shared passion for horses. Jenner takes the spotlight as the face of Stella McCartney’s Winter 2023 campaign, showcasing a deep connection with these majestic animals.

Captured by the talented photographer Harley Weir, the campaign transports us to the captivating Camargue Salt Flats in France. Here, Jenner is surrounded by the legendary white ponies, symbolizing grace and purity. In collaboration with esteemed horse whisperer and rescuer, Jean-Francois Pignon, McCartney ensures that the horses’ safety and well-being are preserved, making an enduring statement for animal welfare.

The bond between McCartney and Jenner extends beyond the fashion industry. Both women hold an enduring love for horses, having grown up riding them. Kendall Jenner, who even has her own ranch, exudes confidence and ease in the presence of these sensitive creatures. The campaign eloquently captures the profound connection that exists between Jenner and the horses, bringing forth the concept of “Horse Power” in both the fashion designs and the greater vision of McCartney.

Stepping into the Winter 2023 collection, we witness the manifestation of equestrian essence. Stella McCartney flawlessly merges the elegance of horse culture with responsible design practices. The collection features Appaloosa jacquard prints, intricate bridle-inspired rope details, and quilting reminiscent of classic horse blankets. Every detail is curated with the utmost care and craftsmanship.

True to her commitment to sustainability, Stella McCartney continues to prioritize responsible design. Over 92% of this collection is crafted from conscious materials, a testament to McCartney’s dedication to eco-friendly fashion. Additionally, the collection includes vegan crocodile-effect bags made from apple waste, and riding boots crafted using grape waste. Accessories are created using fungi mycelium and MIRIUM, innovative and cruelty-free alternatives to animal leather that harness the power of plants.

Kendall Jenner’s presence in this powerful campaign not only showcases her affinity for fashion and horses but also represents a growing movement toward ethical and sustainable practices within the industry. As the campaign captures the essence of their shared passion, it invites viewers to engage with Stella McCartney’s conscious fashion and highlights the importance of mindful choices.

Experience the captivating campaign starring Kendall Jenner, and explore Stella McCartney’s website to embrace the brand’s most responsible collection to date.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the inspiration behind Stella McCartney’s Winter 2023 campaign?

The Winter 2023 campaign draws inspiration from the profound love that both Stella McCartney and Kendall Jenner share for horses. It celebrates the equestrian essence by featuring designs and elements that reflect the grace and elegance of these majestic creatures.

2. Who is the photographer behind the campaign?

Renowned photographer Harley Weir has beautifully captured Kendall Jenner amidst the breathtaking white ponies of France’s Camargue Salt Flats for Stella McCartney’s Winter 2023 campaign.

3. What materials are used in Stella McCartney’s Winter 2023 collection?

Stella McCartney’s Winter 2023 collection is crafted from over 92% conscious materials, showcasing the brand’s strong commitment to responsible design. Additionally, the collection introduces innovative and sustainable materials such as vegan crocodile-effect bags made from apple waste and riding boots crafted using grape waste. Accessories feature fungi mycelium and MIRIUM, cruelty-free alternatives to animal leather made from plants.

4. How does Kendall Jenner’s involvement in the campaign contribute to ethical fashion?

Kendall Jenner’s association with Stella McCartney’s Winter 2023 campaign signifies her support for ethical fashion. Her presence amplifies the message of responsible design and animal welfare, encouraging viewers to make mindful choices when it comes to fashion consumption.

Sources:

– stellamccartney.com