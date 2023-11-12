Undocumented Afghans Fear Persecution and Go Underground to Evade Deportation

Thousands of Afghans living in Pakistan have gone into hiding to avoid being expelled as undocumented foreigners. The fear of persecution under a Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has pushed these individuals to find shelter in secret locations, away from prying eyes. The strict Islamic law practiced by the Taliban poses a threat to those who have renounced Islam or belong to minority groups.

These hidden Afghans are in constant fear of discovery and face numerous restrictions. They cannot turn on lights, speak loudly, or even venture outside. Local supporters have taken measures to make their presence seem undetectable, such as putting locks on the gates to create an illusion of an unoccupied house. The Afghan woman from Kabul, who converted from Islam to Christianity, shared her concerns about the consequences she might face if she returns to Afghanistan.

This situation is not unique to her, as rights activists estimate that thousands of Afghans are hiding in Pakistan to evade deportation. Pakistan’s government has taken a firm stance on undocumented migrants, aiming to deport them as part of their policy. However, many of these individuals fear that a return to Afghanistan would mean a loss of freedom, as the Taliban’s strict restrictions would limit opportunities for education, employment, and personal growth, particularly for women who face severe limitations.

The deportation program by the Pakistani government has faced opposition from human rights activists, who argue that vulnerable individuals must be protected. These activists have petitioned the Supreme Court to intervene and halt the expulsion policy, hoping to provide a lifeline for those at risk.

Questions arose regarding the treatment of those returning to Afghanistan and whether they would be screened or prosecuted under Taliban laws. However, representatives from the Taliban-run administration did not immediately provide a comment on this matter. Calls from international entities, such as the United Nations and Western embassies, to reconsider the deportation plan and protect the at-risk Afghans have been largely ignored by the Pakistani government.

The stories of undocumented Afghans in Pakistan paint a bleak picture. One singer and songwriter shared his experiences, describing the situation as worse than prison. Afghans in hiding are relying on support from the local community, who secretly assist them by providing food and water. The struggle to survive and maintain their invisibility is a daily battle.

The long-term prospects for these individuals remain uncertain. A singer named Wafa, who found refuge in Pakistan after the Taliban takeover, hopes to secure either asylum in France or Canada or make Pakistan her permanent home. However, limited resources and visa complications have prevented her from moving forward with her plans.

It is crucial for the international community and the Pakistani government to address the plight of undocumented Afghans in Pakistan. Protecting vulnerable individuals and offering them a lifeline is not only a matter of human rights but also an opportunity to demonstrate compassion and support for those in need.

