A New Era in Telangana Politics: Congress Gaining Ground as KCR Faces a Challenge

The Telangana assembly election results have sparked a major shift in the political landscape of the state. Recent exit polls suggest that the Congress is set to emerge as a dominant force, while Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is facing a formidable challenge.

According to an NDTV poll of polls, the Congress is predicted to secure a minimum of 62 seats in the 119-member assembly, with the BRS expected to win 44 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP and other parties may secure a total of seven seats. These numbers clearly indicate the Congress’ surge in Telangana, leaving KCR’s BRS trailing behind.

Contrary to earlier expectations, it seems that the Congress is poised to secure a significant victory. Exit polls conducted by India TV-CNX predict the Congress to win between 63-79 seats, while the BRS is projected to secure 31-47 seats. Similarly, Jan Ki Baat’s exit poll suggests that the Congress may secure 48-64 seats, with BRS trailing behind at 40-55 seats. The BJP is expected to trail with 7-13 seats.

The Congress and BRS are running neck and neck in the exit polls conducted by TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat, with both parties projected to secure between 49-59 and 48-58 seats, respectively. Republic TV-Matrize exit polls indicate a larger lead for the Congress, with a projected 58-68 seats, while the BRS is expected to secure 46-56 seats. News 24-Today’s Chanakya exit polls reveal a significant majority for the Congress at 71 seats, leaving the BRS with 33 seats. The BJP trails behind with seven seats.

It should be noted that exit polls are not always accurate indicators of actual results. However, if the predictions hold true, the Congress is set to usher in a new era in Telangana politics, challenging the dominance of KCR’s BRS.

In terms of seat-sharing agreements, the BJP and Jana Sena, led by actor Pawan Kalyan, are contesting in 111 and 8 seats respectively. The Congress has allotted one seat to its ally CPI, while running in the remaining 118 seats. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has fielded candidates in nine segments.

