New Heights of Etiquette: Kate Middleton’s Regal Curtsy

In a breathtaking display of royal etiquette, Kate Middleton graced the ceremonial welcome of King Charles and Queen Camilla with a curtsy that will surely go down in history. Dressed in an ensemble by Jane Taylor and Catherine Walker & Co., the Princess of Wales joined her husband, Prince William, to greet the South Korean President and his wife during their state visit to the United Kingdom.

With grace and poise, Princess Kate executed a flawless curtsy to the King and Queen as she ascended the stairs behind Prince William. It was a moment that showcased her royal training and mastery of the traditional gesture. Without missing a beat, the Princess flashed a confident smile to the cameras before taking her place beside Prince William.

Later that evening, the visiting couple embarked on a horse-drawn carriage ride through a street adorned with British and Korean flags, leading them to Buckingham Palace. The grandeur continued as the royals adorned themselves with their finest attire, complete with crowns and tiaras, for the state banquet. Notable guests included Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales, Princess Anne, and various other royal dignitaries.

However, the presence of K-Pop royalty Black Pink added a contemporary twist to the evening. The King himself acknowledged the band’s efforts in raising awareness about environmental issues, commending them for their vital role as Ambassadors for the U.K.’s Presidency of COP 26 and advocates for the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.

Traditionally, it is customary to greet members of the royal family with a curtsy or bow, but there are no strict rules mandating such behavior. Nevertheless, many individuals choose to adhere to these time-honored traditions when encountering members of the monarchy.

Interestingly, rumors circulated regarding a supposed refusal by Princess Kate to curtsy for Queen Camilla during King Charles’ coronation. According to royal biographer Tom Bower, the Princess was discontented with the guest list for the event, which resulted in a limited number of invitations for her family members compared to Camilla’s extensive entourage. Bower suggests that the lack of curtsying was an expression of frustration and discontent towards the newly crowned queen.

This incident echoes a similar controversy involving the Duchess of Sussex, who also faced repercussions for allegedly snubbing the curtsy tradition. However, it is vital to note that the curtsy or the lack thereof does not define the relationships and dynamics within the royal family.

FAQ:

Q: What did Kate Middleton do during the ceremonial welcome?

A: Kate Middleton executed a remarkable curtsy to King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Q: Who attended the state banquet at Buckingham Palace?

A: The banquet was attended by a range of distinguished guests, including Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales, Princess Anne, and others.