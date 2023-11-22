Etiquette and Protocol: A Modern Approach to Royal Greetings

In the world of royalty, formalities and traditions play a significant role in maintaining decorum and respect. One such tradition is the act of bowing or curtsying when meeting a member of the royal family. Although there are no obligatory codes of behavior in these encounters, many individuals choose to observe the traditional forms. However, recent events have challenged the age-old customs and highlighted a new perspective on royal greetings.

One notable incident occurred during King Charles’ coronation when Princess Kate opted not to curtsy to Queen Camilla as she left Westminster Abbey. According to royal biographer Tom Bower, this decision stemmed from the Princess’s discontent over the guest list for the coronation. Allegedly, she was only able to invite four of her family members, while Camilla had 20 people in attendance. This perceived inequality seemed to have caused tension and prompted the Princess’s refusal to curtsy.

This act of defiance reflects a shifting dynamic within the royal family. Traditions that were once seen as obligatory are now being questioned and even challenged. The younger generation, including Princess Kate, is demonstrating a desire for fairness and inclusivity, even in matters of protocol. This modern approach emphasizes the importance of equal treatment and the acknowledgment of personal grievances.

It is worth noting that this incident is not an isolated case. The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, also faced repercussions for refusing to curtsy on certain occasions. These incidents highlight the evolving nature of royal etiquette and the clash between tradition and personal agency.

As we navigate the complexities of royal protocol in the 21st century, it is essential to recognize that these traditions are not set in stone. They are subject to interpretation and adaptation, just like any other aspect of society. Etiquette should reflect the changing values and expectations of the times.

