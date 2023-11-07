Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Released After Four Years of Detention in Indian-Administered Kashmir

Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir have released Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a prominent cleric and pro-freedom leader, after more than four years of house detention. Mirwaiz was allowed to lead the congregational Friday prayers at the main mosque in Srinagar city, marking a significant moment for the community. The release comes after the controversial move by India’s Hindu nationalist government in 2019, which stripped Indian-administered Kashmir of its limited autonomy and divided the region into two federally-governed territories.

During his emotional sermon, Mirwaiz expressed his gratitude to the people, acknowledging that the past four years had been incredibly difficult for him, likening it to the challenges faced after his father’s assassination. He emphasized that the Kashmir issue is not a territorial war but a human issue affecting the lives of the region’s residents.

The release of Mirwaiz was met with joy and relief by many Kashmiris, who attended the Friday prayers for the first time in years to see and hear their respected scholar. The congregants expressed their happiness at having an opportunity to reconnect with their religious and community leader after an extended period of restricted movement and limited expression.

In his sermon, Mirwaiz called for the release of thousands of Kashmiris who were imprisoned during the 2019 crackdown, including traders, journalists, and human rights activists. He stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue, putting an end to the suffering of the people in the region.

The decision to release Mirwaiz was made after assessing the security situation and considering other factors. The authorities noted the absence of any law and order disturbances during the period, highlighting that the people of Kashmir had shown their commitment to peace.

Mirwaiz’s release has also been welcomed by pro-India parties in the region. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed her happiness at Mirwaiz finally regaining his freedom.

Overall, this release signifies a significant moment for Mirwaiz and the people of Kashmir, offering hope for a more peaceful and inclusive future in the region.