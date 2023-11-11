The Exodus of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh: A Testament to a Troubled History

The recent conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has led to a significant development – the mass exodus of the region’s 120,000 ethnic Armenians to Armenia. Fearing ethnic cleansing and unwilling to live as part of Azerbaijan, these Armenians have made the difficult decision to leave their historic lands behind. This marks a turning point in the tumultuous history of Nagorno-Karabakh, a region that has witnessed a multitude of influences and power struggles over the centuries.

Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but beyond the control of Baku since the collapse of the Soviet Union, has been a hotly contested territory. The recent military operation by Azerbaijan resulted in a ceasefire, forcing the Armenians of Karabakh to reassess their future. While Azerbaijan claims it will guarantee their rights and integrate the region, the leadership of the Armenians in Karabakh has expressed their intent to leave.

David Babayan, an adviser to the President of the self-styled Republic of Artsakh, stated that the overwhelming majority of the population wishes to depart from Azerbaijan. The exact timing of their movement through the Lachin corridor to Armenia remains uncertain. This decision, however, carries immense significance for the Armenians of Karabakh, as it represents a loss of their ancestral lands and a departure from a region they have called home for generations.

The process of disarmament among the ethnic Armenian fighters is also underway. This marks a crucial step in the aftermath of the conflict, as it paves the way for stability and the potential for a peaceful resolution.

The exodus of such a large number of people from Nagorno-Karabakh has broader implications for the South Caucasus region. This region is a complex mosaic of ethnicities, intersected by crucial oil and gas pipelines. It has become a battleground for competing influences from Russia, the United States, Turkey, and Iran. The departure of the Armenians from Karabakh could potentially shift the balance of power in this already volatile region.

While Azerbaijan celebrates its victory in reclaiming Karabakh, it signifies the end of one of the long-standing “frozen conflicts” stemming from the dissolution of the Soviet Union. President Ilham Aliyev has expressed his vision of turning the region into a “paradise” within Azerbaijan. However, the fate of the ethnic Armenian population has raised concerns among international powers such as Moscow, Washington, and Brussels.

In the midst of these developments, it is important to reflect on the historical context of Nagorno-Karabakh. The region, known as Artsakh by Armenians, has been a contested territory since the fall of the Russian Empire in 1917. Over the years, it has witnessed the ebb and flow of Persian, Turkish, Russian, Ottoman, and Soviet influences. The First Karabakh War in the late 1980s and early 1990s resulted in thousands of casualties and the displacement of over a million people.

The most recent conflict in 2020, known as the Second Karabakh War, saw Azerbaijan, with support from Turkey, swiftly overpower Armenian defenses and recapture significant territory. The war culminated in a Russian-brokered peace deal, which has been criticized by Armenians who feel that Moscow has failed to ensure their security.

As the Armenian authorities provide humanitarian aid and begin the process of evacuating the wounded from Nagorno-Karabakh, it is clear that the consequences of this conflict will have far-reaching implications. The international community, including the United States, has pledged its support for Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

As the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh embark on their journey to Armenia, the world will be forced to reckon with the legacy of this conflict – a tragic chapter in history that will forever shape the lives of those involved.