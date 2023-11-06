Armenian Prime Minister Sends a Message of Solidarity and Support to Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has expressed his unwavering support for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh in the wake of recent conflicts in the region. Despite a devastating defeat for the Armenian allies in the breakaway Azerbaijani region, Pashinian assured his nation that his government would welcome the refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia with open arms.

As the first wave of refugees began to arrive in Armenia, with Nagorno-Karabakh leaders estimating that nearly all ethnic Armenians would seek asylum in Armenia, Pashinian emphasized the responsibility of Baku and Russian peacekeepers in protecting the ethnic Armenians in the region. However, he made it clear that if necessary, his government would provide comprehensive care and support to ensure the safety and well-being of their fellow Armenians.

In a televised address to the nation, Pashinian also expressed his concerns about the effectiveness of external security systems in protecting the state interests and security of Armenia. While Armenia is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which is under Russia’s leadership, Pashinian hinted at Russia’s failure to protect the ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh during the conflict.

The recent conflicts have highlighted the need for urgent humanitarian assistance from the international community. Calls for help in ensuring the safety of tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians have intensified, as Azerbaijani forces have declared victory and Armenians in the region face an uncertain future.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Pashinian’s unwavering support for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh sends a clear message of solidarity. The Armenian government is determined to provide a safe haven for those seeking refuge and will work tirelessly to ensure their well-being.

The fate of Nagorno-Karabakh remains uncertain, but one thing is certain: Armenia stands ready to support its devastated neighbors and protect the rights of ethnic Armenians. As the international community assesses the situation and contemplates its next steps, the Armenian Prime Minister’s message of care and compassion serves as a beacon of hope for those in need.