Nagorno-Karabakh Opens Routes for Humanitarian Aid: A Step Towards Peace

Armenian separatists in Azerbaijan’s breakaway enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh have taken a significant step towards de-escalating tensions in the region by agreeing to allow the delivery of humanitarian supplies through territory controlled by Baku. This move comes after last year’s blockade by Azerbaijan, which cut off the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, leading to a severe humanitarian crisis.

Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of exacerbating the crisis, while Azerbaijan argues that Nagorno-Karabakh could have received supplies through its territory. The separatist authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh have now agreed to the simultaneous delivery of humanitarian cargo via both the Lachin corridor and the Aghdam road. Mediators are working to organize a meeting between the official representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan to address the tense humanitarian and security situation in the region.

The decision to open these routes for humanitarian aid is crucial, as Nagorno-Karabakh has been experiencing shortages of food and medicine. The European Union and the United States have also called for the reopening of these routes to alleviate the crisis.

This development comes after months of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the deployment of troops and fears of renewed conflict. The region has a long history of conflicts, with two wars fought over control of Nagorno-Karabakh. A Russian-brokered truce in 2020 resulted in Armenia ceding territory it had controlled for decades, but a lasting peace settlement has remained elusive.

While this agreement on humanitarian aid is a positive step, it is important to continue the mediation efforts by the European Union, United States, and Russia to find a comprehensive and lasting solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The opening of these routes should not overshadow the need for a broader political resolution that addresses the underlying issues and ensures the stability and security of the region.