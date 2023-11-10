Declaration at G20 Sparks Anger over Response to Russia’s Aggression

The recently concluded G20 summit in India has caused outrage among Ukrainian officials due to its failure to condemn Russia for its aggression against Ukraine. The final declaration of the major economies, led by India, softened its language on Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, leaving Kyiv deeply disappointed. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko took to Facebook to express his gratitude towards the partners who attempted to include strong wording in the text, but criticized the G20 for not taking a stand against Russia’s aggression. The declaration emphasized the negative impacts and suffering caused by the war in Ukraine, without explicitly mentioning Russia’s invasion.

The European Union (EU) also expressed its disappointment with the G20 declaration, but a senior EU diplomat noted that the fact that Russia had signed onto the agreement was significant. The diplomat stated that while the EU had not compromised on its position, having an agreement in place allowed them to see that they cannot rely on Russia for implementation.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continued their counteroffensive against Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine. The toll of the wounded from a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Kryviy Rih rose to 74, highlighting the ongoing violence and human suffering caused by the conflict. Additionally, Romanian officials discovered new drone fragments on their territory near the Ukrainian border, similar to those used by the Russian Army. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis condemned the violation of Romania’s sovereign airspace and received assurances of NATO’s support.

Despite the tensions and ongoing fighting, Ukraine is determined to build momentum in its counteroffensive. Ukrainian troops have shown glimpses of success in breaching Russian defensive lines, both in the south, near Orikhiv, and in the east, near Bakhmut. The ultimate goal is to retake Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014. Ukraine estimates that Russia has deployed over 420,000 soldiers in the areas it controls in eastern and southern Ukraine, reinforcing the magnitude of the conflict.

As Ukraine relies heavily on Western military aid, they continue to press their allies, such as the United States, for more powerful weaponry, including F-16 fighter jets and Army Tactical Missile Systems. While the United States has been hesitant to provide these weapons, there are indications that supplies of the Army Tactical Missile Systems, known as ATACMS, are likely to be included in an upcoming package. Japan has also shown its support for Ukraine by imposing sanctions on Russia and providing humanitarian aid, although it is restricted from sending weapons due to its pacifist government policies.

In conclusion, the G20’s soft stance on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has sparked anger and disappointment among Ukrainian officials. The conflict in Ukraine continues to cause human suffering, and Ukraine is determined to push forward with its counteroffensive. With ongoing support from Western allies, Ukraine aims to regain control of its territories and end the Russian invasion.

