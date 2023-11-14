Red Cross Aid Reaches Karabakh, Alleviating Tensions in the Region

In a significant development aimed at easing tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia, much-needed food and medical supplies were successfully delivered to Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region of Azerbaijan. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) orchestrated the operation using two routes simultaneously, signaling a potential breakthrough in the ongoing crisis.

The ICRC utilized the Lachin corridor, which connects the region with Armenia from the southwest, as well as the Aghdam road from Azerbaijani government-held territory to the northeast. This dual approach ensured that aid reached the affected population in a timely manner and provided some relief to the dire humanitarian situation.

Ariane Bauer, the ICRC’s regional director for Europe and Central Asia, expressed relief at the delivery of aid and emphasized the significance of ongoing support. She described the long queues for bread and expressed hope that aid convoys would continue not only for one day but persistently in the coming weeks to cater to the needs of the affected population.

The agreement between the rival authorities played a crucial role in enabling these aid deliveries. Previously, Azerbaijan had restricted traffic from Armenia, citing concerns of arms smuggling. However, this had led to severe food shortages in Karabakh and further strained relations between the two countries.

The Karabakh administration confirmed the arrival of around 23 tonnes of flour, along with medical and hygiene products. Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry also expressed its agreement with the ICRC shipments and pledged its commitment to ensuring the parallel use of the two roads for humanitarian purposes.

It is important to note that Karabakh, although internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, has a predominantly ethnic Armenian population and broke away from Baku’s control in the early 1990s during a war, with support from Armenia through the Lachin corridor. In a subsequent conflict in late 2020, Azerbaijan regained control over significant portions of the region, including the corridor.

While Monday’s aid delivery represents progress and fulfills part of the agreement between Yerevan and Baku, broader tensions persist. The two nations frequently engage in border skirmishes, and Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of amassing troops near Karabakh. Azerbaijan denies these allegations. However, the successful aid delivery via two routes establishes a positive precedent and offers hope for future cooperation in the region.

