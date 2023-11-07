Armenian Officials Seek Security Guarantees Amidst Tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh

In the wake of Azerbaijan reclaiming control of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, ethnic Armenian officials are calling for immediate security guarantees before considering the surrender of their weapons. While Azerbaijan declared that a ceasefire had been reached, reports of ongoing gunfire and conflicting narratives raise concerns about the potential for further bloodshed.

Amidst these tensions, David Babayan, an adviser to Nagorno-Karabakh’s breakaway ethnic Armenian leader, emphasized the need for security guarantees to protect their people from potential harm. He stressed that unresolved questions and fears of genocide are factors that must be addressed before any disarmament can occur.

In a dialogue held between Azerbaijan and representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh’s ethnic Armenian community, Azerbaijan agreed to provide fuel and humanitarian aid to the region. However, deep-rooted historical tensions and differing narratives continue to complicate efforts towards peace and reconciliation.

Karabakh, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but enjoying de facto independence, has been a longstanding point of contention. Azerbaijan’s lightning military operation to regain control has resulted in casualties and displacement, exacerbating an already volatile situation.

Although Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev expressed his intention to grant rights to all ethnic groups and faiths in the region, his nationalist rhetoric underscores the delicate balance between restoration and integration.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has garnered international attention, with key players like Russia involved in peacekeeping efforts. However, the lack of intervention during Azerbaijan’s offensive has caused resentment among Armenians who had looked to Moscow as an ally. The situation further fuels internal divisions, as thousands of Armenians protested in Yerevan, demanding accountability from their government.

As tensions persist and uncertainty looms, the priority must be to achieve lasting peace. The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh serves as a reminder of the urgent need for diplomatic resolutions, security guarantees, and efforts to foster understanding and reconciliation between the parties involved.