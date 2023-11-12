Ceasefire Agreement Reached Between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan Forces

After a series of military operations in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the ethnic Armenian forces have agreed to a ceasefire proposed by Russia. The recent offensive by Azerbaijan had resulted in numerous casualties and injuries.

The separatist forces in Karabakh stated that Azerbaijan had breached their defenses, seizing strategic locations and road junctions without any intervention from the international community. As a result, the self-declared “Republic of Artsakh” announced its decision to halt hostilities as of 1 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

“The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have accepted the Russian peacekeeping contingent’s proposal to cease fire,” they confirmed. Through mediation by the Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh, a comprehensive agreement was reached for the complete cessation of hostilities from 13:00 on September 20, 2023.

Azerbaijan acknowledged the ceasefire agreement, with the Karabakh Armenian appeal being relayed through Russian peacekeepers. However, details regarding the specific conditions of the ceasefire were not immediately provided.

The offensive launched by Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh began on Tuesday following attacks on its troops from the region. Azerbaijan has blockaded Nagorno-Karabakh for nine months and had additionally demanded the disbandment of the separatist political authorities in Karabakh before engaging in any discussions regarding the region’s future. Azerbaijan aims to fully integrate Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognized as part of its territory.

This recent development marks a potential turning point in the conflict between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan. The ceasefire agreement offers hope for the restoration of peace and stability in the region. However, the road to a lasting resolution remains challenging, as deep-rooted differences and historical tensions persist.

**FAQ**

Q: What is Nagorno-Karabakh?

A: Nagorno-Karabakh is a region located in the South Caucasus, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. However, it has a predominantly ethnic Armenian population and has sought independence or integration with Armenia.

Q: What triggered the recent conflict?

A: The recent conflict was triggered by Azerbaijan’s offensive against Nagorno-Karabakh, which it claims as its territory. Azerbaijan cited attacks on its troops from the region as the reason for the military operation.

Q: Who proposed the ceasefire?

A: The ceasefire proposal was put forward by Russia and accepted by the ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Q: What happens next?

A: The ceasefire agreement offers a temporary respite from the hostilities. Both sides will now have the opportunity to engage in discussions and negotiations to find a long-term solution for the future of Nagorno-Karabakh.