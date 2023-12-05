A Vision for the Future: Kamala Harris on the Post-Israel-Hamas War Landscape

Since the onset of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Vice President Kamala Harris has been playing a crucial role in guiding the United States’ response. As part of a small group of senior administration officials, Harris has been leading efforts focused on what the White House describes as “the day after” the war.

During a brief visit to Dubai for the COP28 climate summit, the vice president met with heads of state from the Middle East to develop a shared vision for a lasting and just solution to the conflict. These discussions included President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, King Abdullah of Jordan, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates, and Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Harris emphasized that stability and peace in the region are of mutual interest, and she expressed a desire to explore the necessary steps to achieve these goals. This includes addressing three core areas: the economic and humanitarian recovery of Gaza, ensuring security for both Israel and the Palestinians, and resolving the governance question for Gaza’s future.

Importantly, Harris made it clear that the United States will not support forced relocations of Palestinians, the besiegement of Gaza, or any redrawings of Gaza’s borders. These statements were in response to concerns raised by members of the Israeli prime minister’s coalition.

Discussions with King Abdullah were primarily focused on West Bank-related issues, given Jordan’s proximity to the region. The revitalization of the Palestinian Authority, with political control over both the West Bank and Gaza, was identified as a critical component by White House officials. They believe this will contribute to the governance priorities highlighted by Harris in her conversations.

Conversations with leaders from the Gulf also touched upon these issues, including discussions on reducing the risk of further regional escalation and planning for significant reconstruction packages following the conflict.

While Harris and her team found the exchanges to be productive and positive, they acknowledged the challenges in making progress while the war continues. There is a shared understanding among regional leaders that Hamas must be addressed, but concerns about the toll on Gazan civilians, particularly women and children, make the path to a solution difficult at this time.

It is important to note that Harris and the administration as a whole do not underestimate the difficulty of achieving the outlined steps. However, the engagements in Dubai provided an opportunity for dialogue and coordination with key stakeholders in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions

