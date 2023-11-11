New Leadership Perspectives: Navigating the US-China Relationship

Vice President Kamala Harris recently shared her insights on managing the United States’ complex relationship with China during her visit to Southeast Asia. She emphasized the importance of de-risking and understanding, rather than severing ties with China. Harris highlighted the need for the US to protect its interests and assert itself as a leader in shaping international norms.

The United States and China have experienced increased tensions in recent times. The shooting down of a Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast, ongoing disputes over Taiwan and trade, and China’s assertive actions in the South China Sea have all contributed to the frosty relationship. However, US leaders remain committed to maintaining open lines of communication with China.

During her trip, Vice President Harris criticized China’s aggressive behavior in the South China Sea, labeling it as bullying. She reiterated that while the US does not seek conflict with China, it stands fully prepared to compete and protect its interests. This approach demonstrates a firm commitment to maintaining a stable and balanced relationship.

There is speculation that China’s President Xi Jinping may visit Vice President Harris’ home state for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ meeting in San Francisco. However, the possibility of a meeting between Xi and President Joe Biden during the summit remains uncertain. China’s top security agency has indicated that the meeting would depend on the US “showing sufficient sincerity.”

Vice President Harris acknowledged President Xi’s importance in the region and expressed openness to a productive meeting if it were to occur. She recognized that competition between nations often brings tension but reassured that the US is not seeking conflict with China.

Overall, Vice President Harris’s perspective offers a fresh take on managing the US-China relationship. By prioritizing de-risking and understanding, and asserting America’s leadership role in shaping global norms, she presents a unique approach to navigating the complexities of this crucial bilateral relationship.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is meant by “de-risking” in the context of the US-China relationship?

A: “De-risking” refers to the process of reducing or minimizing potential risks or negative outcomes in a particular scenario. In this case, Vice President Harris suggests that managing the US-China relationship should focus on mitigating risks and understanding each other’s perspectives to promote stability and cooperation.

Q: How does Vice President Harris define US leadership in the relationship?

A: Vice President Harris believes that the US should lead by setting the rules of the road, rather than merely following the rules established by others. She emphasizes the need to protect American interests while actively shaping international norms and standards.

Q: What are the key factors contributing to the tension between the US and China?

A: Several factors have contributed to the increased tension between the US and China, including the shooting down of a Chinese spy balloon, ongoing disputes over Taiwan and trade, and China’s assertive actions in the South China Sea. These issues have strained the bilateral relationship, prompting both countries to navigate their competition while seeking to avoid outright conflict.

Q: Is there a possibility of a meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden?

A: The possibility of a meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden remains uncertain. China’s top security agency has indicated that a meeting would depend on the US “showing sufficient sincerity.” While Vice President Harris expressed openness to a productive meeting if it were to occur, the final decision rests on various factors and diplomatic efforts between the two nations.

Q: How does the US plan to compete with China while avoiding conflict?

A: The US remains committed to competing with China while striving to avoid direct conflict. This approach involves protecting American interests, actively engaging in necessary measures, and maintaining open lines of communication with China. Vice President Harris emphasizes the importance of competition without seeking confrontation or escalation.