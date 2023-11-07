Norwegian Mountaineer Denies Accusations of Leaving Injured Guide Behind on K2

A well-known Norwegian mountaineer, Kristin Harila, has recently faced accusations that her team climbed over an injured guide, Mohammed Hassan, during a bid to break a world record on Pakistan’s K2. However, Harila vehemently denies these claims and asserts that her team did everything they could to assist Hassan in dangerous conditions.

Harila was attempting to secure a world record by becoming the fastest climber to scale all peaks above 8,000m. On the ascent, Hassan reportedly fell from a narrow path known as a bottleneck. Austrian climbers, Wilhelm Steindl and Philip Flämig, have posted pictures appearing to show people climbing over Hassan. However, the duo admits that they only saw these details in their drone footage the following day.

Steindl expressed shock and sadness over the situation, stating that people were stepping over Hassan while no rescue mission was taking place. Flämig added that while one person was treating Hassan, others were moving towards the summit in a heated and competitive rush.

In response to the allegations, Harila denies leaving Hassan to die, emphasizing that no one is to blame for his death. She made a statement to counter the spread of misinformation and hatred surrounding the incident. Harila explains that she saw the other team Hassan was with a few meters ahead before the “tragic accident” occurred. Her team tried their best to help him by fastening a rope and providing oxygen and hot water for an hour and a half. However, an avalanche forced them to prioritize their own safety.

Upon descending the mountain, Harila and her team discovered that Hassan had passed away. However, they were unable to carry his body down due to their own exhausted state. The circumstances surrounding when Hassan was left and if anyone was with him at the time remain unclear.

K2, the second-highest mountain in the world, is known for its challenging and dangerous conditions. As this controversial incident continues to unfold, it raises questions about the ethics and priorities of mountaineering in extreme environments.