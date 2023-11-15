FAQ: Trial Subscription Details and Options

Welcome to your trial subscription of FT.com! Here’s everything you need to know about what’s included and what options are available to you:

What is included in my trial?

During your trial, you will enjoy full digital access to FT.com. This includes everything from both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages.

With Standard Digital, you’ll have access to a wide range of global news, insightful analysis, and expert opinions. If you choose Premium Digital, you’ll also gain access to our premier business column, Lex, and receive 15 curated newsletters covering key business themes with original, in-depth reporting.

What happens at the end of my trial?

If you take no action, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, providing you with complete access for $69 per month.

However, for cost savings and flexibility, you have the option to change your plan at any time before the trial ends by visiting the “Settings & Account” section. If you choose to continue with premium access and save 20%, you can choose to pay annually when the trial ends.

Alternatively, you can choose to downgrade to our Standard Digital plan, which still offers a robust journalistic experience that meets the needs of many users. To compare Standard and Premium Digital features, visit this page (insert link to comparison page).

Any changes you make to your subscription plan, whether it’s upgrading, downgrading, or canceling, will take effect at the end of your trial period. This means you will still enjoy full access for 4 weeks, regardless of the changes made.

When can I cancel?

You have the flexibility to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select the “Cancel” option on the right-hand side of the page.

Even if you decide to cancel, you will still be able to enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

What forms of payment can I use?

We offer support for credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments. Choose the method that is most convenient for you.

Now that you have all the details, dive into FT.com and make the most of your trial! Stay informed with our vast array of news, analysis, and expert insights.