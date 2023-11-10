Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s Plane Repaired, Ready to Depart India

After experiencing technical difficulties with his aircraft, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is finally set to leave India, according to the country’s press secretary. The airplane issue has been resolved and the plane has been cleared for takeoff, allowing Trudeau to depart on Tuesday afternoon.

The Department of National Defence in Canada confirmed that the prime minister’s aircraft, a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CC-150 Polaris, had encountered a maintenance problem that required a component replacement. The discovery of the issue highlights the effectiveness of pre-flight safety checks, an essential component of flight protocols.

To retrieve Trudeau from India, a replacement aircraft is being sent from Canada. While reports suggested that the replacement plane was diverted to the UK, no clarification has been given regarding whether this was due to the repair completion of the original plane in Delhi.

This incident is not the first time Trudeau has faced travel issues related to his plane. In 2019, a plane carrying journalists collided with the wing of an aircraft chartered for Trudeau’s campaign trail. However, he was not on board the aircraft at the time.

The relationship between Canada and India has recently experienced strains, including the suspension of trade treaty negotiations by Canada and political protests by Canada’s Sikh population. The demonstrations, sparked by the shooting death of advocate Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia, accused the Indian government of responsibility, though India has denied the allegations and the investigation is ongoing.

During the meeting between Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, concerns were raised about anti-India activities in Canada by extremist elements. Trudeau emphasized the importance of respecting the rule of law, democratic principles, and national sovereignty during their discussion. Additionally, Trudeau discussed foreign interference in Canada’s affairs, which led to India’s inclusion in an investigation into election interference along with China and Russia.

As Trudeau prepares to depart India, the resolution of the aircraft issue marks a turning point in his visit, allowing him to return to Canada and address the diplomatic challenges between the two countries.