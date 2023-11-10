Canadian Parliament Apologizes for Honoring Nazi Fighter

In a startling revelation, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a formal apology on behalf of the country after an elderly Ukrainian man, Yaroslav Hunka, who fought for a Nazi unit, was unwittingly applauded in the Canadian parliament. The incident, which has garnered global condemnation, occurred when Speaker Anthony Rota extended an invitation to Hunka, resulting in widespread embarrassment and outrage.

Trudeau took immediate action and personally expressed his remorse to Ukraine’s leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, who was present during the incident. Trudeau acknowledged that Canada’s actions were deeply hurtful and apologized for the nation’s participation in such an event. Images of the Ukrainian leader applauding Hunka were later exploited in Russian propaganda.

The prime minister further emphasized the gravity of the situation, recognizing the pain inflicted upon Jewish individuals and the countless victims targeted by the Nazi genocide. Trudeau condemned the applause given to Hunka, referring to it as a “horrendous violation” of the memory of the millions who perished in the Holocaust.

Hunka, a former member of the 14th Waffen-SS Grenadier Division, fought under Nazi command during World War II. The division, consisting mainly of ethnic Ukrainians, has faced accusations of committing war crimes, including the killing of Polish and Jewish civilians. However, no formal convictions have been made by a tribunal against the unit.

Following the incident, Speaker Anthony Rota resigned from his position, assuming complete responsibility for the invitation extended to Hunka. The resignation, though seen as a step towards accountability, has not stifled criticism from Canada’s opposition leader, Pierre Poilievre. Poilievre called the incident the “biggest single diplomatic embarrassment” in the history of Canada and demanded a direct apology from Trudeau.

While Canadian Jewish organizations appreciated Speaker Rota’s decision to step down, questions remain regarding how such a debacle occurred in the first place. The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies has emphasized the need for further investigation into the incident.

As Canada moves forward, it is essential for the nation to address the underlying issues that resulted in the inadvertent honoring of a Nazi unit member. This regrettable event serves as a stark reminder of the importance of historical accountability and the need to educate future generations about the atrocities committed during the Holocaust.