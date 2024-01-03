The Justice Department has recently unsealed court records alleging that two political operatives provided false information about their lobbying efforts on behalf of a wealthy Persian Gulf country during the Trump administration. Barry P. Bennett, an adviser to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, is accused of spearheading a covert and lucrative lobbying campaign to advance the interests of a foreign country, potentially Qatar. The charging documents filed in federal court state that Bennett’s company received $2.1 million for the lobbying work. The country in question closely matches the description of Qatar.

Q: What charges have been filed against Barry P. Bennett?

A: Federal prosecutors have filed two criminal counts against Bennett in a charging document known as an information.

Q: Has there been any agreement reached in this case?

A: Prosecutors have stated that the case against Bennett will be dismissed after he complies with the terms of a deferred prosecution agreement, including the payment of a $100,000 fine.

Q: Who is the other political consultant involved in this investigation?

A: Douglas Watts, a New Jersey political consultant, has also reached a similar agreement with the Justice Department. Prosecutors allege that Watts worked alongside Bennett and failed to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Q: What is the Foreign Agents Registration Act?

A: The Foreign Agents Registration Act is a law enacted in 1938 to unmask Nazi propaganda in the United States. It requires individuals to disclose their advocacy, lobbying, or public relations work on behalf of a foreign government or political entity within the U.S. to the Justice Department.

According to the Justice Department, Bennett’s company, Avenue Strategies, signed a contract in 2017 to perform lobbying work for the Qatari embassy. However, prosecutors claim that Bennett also operated a covert company called Yemen Crisis Watch, which conducted a public relations campaign to denigrate one of Qatar’s rivals. This effort involved lobbying Congress and President Trump, as well as a social media campaign, opinion articles in newspapers, and a television documentary.

It is important to note that neither Robert Schuller nor former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer, who allegedly supported Yemen Crisis Watch’s efforts, have been charged with any wrongdoing. Bennett’s consulting company also failed to disclose the creation of Yemen Crisis Watch in its foreign lobbying filings. Additionally, Watts is accused of making false statements during FBI interviews about his knowledge of the company’s formation and activities.

This case is part of a broader investigation into Qatar’s aggressive influence campaign during the Trump administration, a time when Qatar faced a blockade by Saudi Arabia and other neighboring countries. The probe is one of several being conducted by federal law enforcement officials.

