Justice Department Reveals Covert Foreign Lobbying During Trump Administration

In a recent development, the Justice Department has exposed the involvement of two well-connected political consultants in a deceptive lobbying campaign conducted on behalf of a foreign country during the Trump administration. The consultants, Barry P. Bennett and Douglas Watts, have been accused of providing false information and failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

The charging documents, filed in federal court in Washington, reveal that Bennett, an adviser to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, orchestrated a covert lobbying effort aimed at advancing the interests of a wealthy Persian Gulf country. Although the country’s name has not been disclosed in the documents, it strongly aligns with Qatar, which in 2017 paid Bennett’s company, Avenue Strategies, $2.1 million for lobbying work.

The Justice Department alleges that Bennett’s lobbying campaign involved denigrating a rival nation, which is believed to be either Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates due to their involvement in military operations in Yemen. The deceptive tactics included lobbying Congress and Trump, engaging in a social media campaign, publishing opinion articles, and producing a television documentary.

Watts, the New Jersey political consultant, is said to have worked alongside Bennett but also failed to register under FARA. Both consultants have reached deferred prosecution agreements with the Justice Department, which include substantial fines and compliance with the terms set forth.

The Foreign Agents Registration Act, enacted in 1938, requires individuals to disclose their advocacy, lobbying, or public relations work in the U.S. on behalf of foreign governments or political entities. It is a crucial law aimed at bringing transparency to potential foreign influence campaigns and safeguarding national security.

The case against Bennett and Watts is of significant importance as it sheds light on Qatar’s aggressive influence campaign during the Trump administration, which occurred amidst a blockade imposed by Saudi Arabia and its neighboring countries. The details and implications of this covert lobbying effort raise important questions about transparency, foreign interference, and the potential impact on U.S. policymaking.

FAQ:

1. What is the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA)?

The Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) is a U.S. law enacted in 1938 to disclose advocacy, lobbying, and public relations work conducted in the United States on behalf of foreign governments or political entities. It aims to promote transparency and protect national security.

2. Which well-connected political consultants were involved in the deceptive lobbying campaign?

Barry P. Bennett, an adviser to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, and Douglas Watts, a New Jersey political consultant, were implicated in the covert lobbying campaign.

3. Which country was the subject of the lobbying campaign?

Though not explicitly named, the description in the charging documents matches Qatar, which paid Bennett’s company $2.1 million for lobbying work.

4. What were the deceptive tactics employed in the lobbying campaign?

The covert lobbying effort involved denigrating a rival nation—presumably either Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates—in the context of their military operations in Yemen. The tactics included lobbying Congress and Trump, a social media campaign, opinion articles, and a television documentary.

5. What are the repercussions faced by Bennett and Watts?

Both consultants have reached deferred prosecution agreements with the Justice Department, which include compliance with terms set forth, such as substantial fines.

6. What is the significance of this case?

This case highlights Qatar’s aggressive influence campaign during the Trump administration and raises important questions about transparency, foreign interference, and potential impact on U.S. policymaking.

Sources: Associated Press