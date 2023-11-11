Justice Department Supports Ukraine in Pursuing Accountability for War Crimes

The United States Justice Department is standing in solidarity with Ukraine as they seek justice and accountability for war crimes committed during the Russian invasion. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department is cooperating with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and offering support to Ukrainian prosecutors who are leading investigations into these heinous crimes.

In his speech to the American Bar Association in Denver, Garland emphasized the importance of not waiting for hostilities to cease before pursuing justice. The United States, along with its international partners, is actively working to gather evidence and build cases against the perpetrators. This commitment is further strengthened by recent congressional approval, granting the U.S. greater flexibility in assisting the ICC in investigations related to Ukraine.

To demonstrate its dedication to pursuing justice, the Justice Department appointed a prosecutor to serve at the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression, located in The Hague. While the ICC does not have jurisdiction over aggression in Ukraine due to Russia and Ukraine’s non-ratification of the Rome Statute, this center will provide support to ongoing investigations in Ukraine as well as in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland.

Although the United States is not a member state of the ICC, the Biden administration has rescinded previous sanctions imposed on the court during the Trump era. This decision signifies a renewed commitment to cooperate with the ICC and actively assist with investigations pertaining to Ukraine.

The Justice Department’s assistance to Ukraine extends beyond war crimes investigations. The department is also providing comprehensive support, ranging from training on prosecuting environmental crimes to aiding in the development of a secure electronic case-management system for over 90,000 suspected atrocity crimes. Additionally, the department has enforced sanctions through the seizure of over $500 million in assets and the issuance of more than three dozen indictments.

Attorney General Garland emphasized the urgency of Ukraine’s pursuit of justice, as they simultaneously fight a war and investigate war crimes. He encouraged private lawyers to volunteer their expertise to assist Ukrainian victims, drawing upon the personal history of his own family, who were able to escape Europe and avoid the Holocaust. Garland expressed that the families of the victims in Ukraine deserve to know what happened to their loved ones and deserve justice.

As the Justice Department continues to support Ukraine in their quest for accountability, the collaboration between nations and the ICC demonstrates a powerful commitment to upholding justice and ending impunity for war crimes.

FAQs:

What is the International Criminal Court (ICC)? The International Criminal Court is an intergovernmental organization and tribunal that investigates and prosecutes individuals accused of crimes against humanity, war crimes, genocide, and aggression. It was established by the Rome Statute, which has been ratified by many countries.

The International Criminal Court is an intergovernmental organization and tribunal that investigates and prosecutes individuals accused of crimes against humanity, war crimes, genocide, and aggression. It was established by the Rome Statute, which has been ratified by many countries. Why is the ICC unable to prosecute war crimes in Ukraine? The ICC does not have jurisdiction over crimes of aggression in Ukraine because Russia and Ukraine have not ratified the Rome Statute. However, Ukraine’s prosecutor general has expressed intentions to join the Rome Statute in the future.

The ICC does not have jurisdiction over crimes of aggression in Ukraine because Russia and Ukraine have not ratified the Rome Statute. However, Ukraine’s prosecutor general has expressed intentions to join the Rome Statute in the future. Is the United States a member of the ICC? No, the United States is not a member state of the ICC. However, the U.S. has cooperated with the ICC in the past on war crimes issues.

No, the United States is not a member state of the ICC. However, the U.S. has cooperated with the ICC in the past on war crimes issues. How is the Justice Department supporting Ukraine? The Justice Department is providing wide-ranging assistance to Ukraine, including training on prosecuting environmental crimes, aiding in the development of a secure electronic case-management system, and enforcing sanctions through the seizure of assets and indictments.

The Justice Department is providing wide-ranging assistance to Ukraine, including training on prosecuting environmental crimes, aiding in the development of a secure electronic case-management system, and enforcing sanctions through the seizure of assets and indictments. Why is the Biden administration actively assisting the ICC? The Biden administration has rescinded previous sanctions imposed on the ICC during the Trump era, signaling a renewed commitment to cooperate with the court and support investigations related to Ukraine.

(Source: [The Associated Press](https://apnews.com))