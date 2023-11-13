Justice Department Takes Down Illicit Iranian Oil Operation Violating U.S. Sanctions

The Justice Department made a groundbreaking announcement today, revealing the successful intervention in a multimillion-dollar shipment of crude oil that was in violation of U.S. sanctions. The illegal operation involved the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a known foreign terrorist organization, attempting to transport the oil to another country. This marks a significant milestone as it is the first criminal resolution involving a company that facilitated the illicit sale and transport of Iranian oil in defiance of sanctions.

The company at the center of this operation, Suez Rajan Limited, recently pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). In response, U.S. District Court Judge Carl J. Nichols for the District of Columbia sentenced the company to three years of corporate probation and imposed a hefty fine of nearly $2.5 million. Furthermore, Empire Navigation, the operating company of the vessel carrying the illegal cargo, agreed to cooperate and transport the Iranian oil to the United States as part of a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) and a seizure warrant issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. This operation has been successfully concluded, resulting in the retrieval of over 980,000 barrels of contraband crude oil.

The seized cargo is currently the subject of a civil forfeiture action in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleging that the oil is subject to forfeiture under U.S. terrorism and money laundering statutes.

According to court documents, the elaborate scheme involved various entities associated with the IRGC and the IRGC-Qods Force (IRGC-QF), covertly selling and transporting Iranian oil to an international customer. The participants in the operation went to great lengths to conceal the oil’s origin, utilizing ship-to-ship transfers, falsified documents, false automatic identification system reporting, and other deceptive methods. Additionally, the complaint states that the charterer of the vessel used the U.S. financial system to facilitate the transportation of the Iranian oil.

Notably, the complaint highlights that the oil belongs to or provides a “source of influence” over the IRGC and the IRGC-QF, both of which are designated as foreign terrorist organizations by the United States. It further alleges that the oil facilitated money laundering, with the profits from the sales supporting the IRGC’s illicit activities such as the proliferation of weapons, terrorism, and human rights abuses.

In the event that funds connected to state-sponsored terrorism are successfully forfeited, a portion of these funds may be directed to the U.S. Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund.

The investigations into these cases are being carried out by Homeland Security Investigations Washington D.C. and the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stuart D. Allen and Rajbir S. Datta for the District of Columbia are prosecuting the criminal case, with support from Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Hudak in the civil forfeiture case. Paralegal Specialists Brian Rickers and Legal Assistant Jessica McCormick, alongside former Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Grady, have played vital roles in the investigation. The Counterintelligence and Export Control Section of the National Security Division is also involved in prosecuting and litigating these matters. Additionally, the Department expresses its gratitude to United Against Nuclear Iran for its valuable assistance.

