APC Scribe Dismisses Pastor Bakare’s Criticism of Tinubu’s Reforms

The newly appointed National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, has refuted the claims made by Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church, stating that Bakare is not qualified to speak on President Bola Tinubu’s reforms, particularly in relation to the controversial fuel subsidy removal.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Basiru expressed his disagreement with Bakare’s remarks, emphasizing that the pastor lacks the expertise to comment on issues that he has little knowledge about. Despite acknowledging Bakare’s citizenship and right to express his opinions, Basiru argued that competence and understanding are crucial when engaging in certain topics. Using an analogy, he illustrated how he, as a non-engineer, would not be competent to provide valuable insights in the field of engineering.

Basiru further clarified that the APC’s focus extends beyond temporary relief measures and encompasses addressing the economy’s underlying issues and imbalances. He highlighted the party’s commitment to undertaking fundamental adjustments during its four-year mandate, reassuring Nigerians that progress will be noticeable within the first year.

While Basiru’s response to Bakare’s criticism reinforces the significance of expertise and competence in discussions, it is important to consider the diverse perspectives and opinions that contribute to a robust democratic discourse.

