Cape Cod Braces for Potential Impact of Hurricane Lee

Cape Cod residents have been urged to prepare for the potential arrival of Hurricane Lee, the third hurricane of the season, which has quickly gained strength and is tracking north-northwest. While the exact path and impact of the hurricane remain uncertain, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center and AccuWeather agree that it is a storm New Englanders should closely monitor.

Harbormasters in Cape Cod, including Don German of Provincetown and Stuart Smith of Chatham, have activated their emergency plans and advised local mariners to ensure they are properly prepared for the storm. German emphasized the need for boat owners to consider fuel levels, trailer accessibility, and availability of assistance in case of a quick evacuation. Smith, on the other hand, focused on the overall preparedness for the 2023 hurricane season.

Considering the potential trajectory of Hurricane Lee, Smith noted that Chatham is particularly vulnerable due to its exposed location. Even if the storm does not directly hit Cape Cod or Chatham, the region could still experience hazardous conditions caused by offshore hurricanes, including large surf and dangerous waves. Fishermen and mariners have been advised to review their storm refuge plans, inspect their equipment and instruments, and be prepared to take timely action.

The strength and intensity of Hurricane Lee cannot be underestimated. The storm has fluctuated between Category 5 and Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Its formation has been fueled by abnormally warm waters, particularly in the Gulf of Maine, which is one of the fastest-warming bodies of water on the planet. Oceanographers and climatologists have expressed concern over the impact of heat waves in the oceans, which not only affect marine ecosystems but also serve as fuel for more frequent and destructive hurricanes. Scientists warn that major hurricanes may travel much further north than expected, posing a threat to unprepared areas.

In terms of the expected impact on Cape Cod and the islands, the National Hurricane Center has projected that Lee will pass north of the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. However, dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along the Cape and Islands starting Sunday. Meteorologists caution that it is still too early to determine the exact level of impact the storm will have on the U.S. East Coast, Atlantic Canada, or Bermuda.

As Cape Cod remains vigilant, long-range models indicate that Hurricane Lee may shift in a northeast direction. The rapid intensification of the storm is notable, as it escalated from a Category 1 to a Category 5 hurricane in just 24 hours. Only six other Atlantic hurricanes have undergone such rapid changes in intensity. AccuWeather reports that some models suggest the storm will track eastward, but it is important to closely monitor updates as the situation evolves.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is Cape Cod directly in the path of Hurricane Lee?

A: The exact path of Hurricane Lee is uncertain, but Cape Cod is within a potentially impacted area, and residents are advised to stay informed and prepared.

Q: What should boat owners do to prepare for the storm?

A: Boat owners should review their storm refuge plans, ensure their equipment is in good condition, consider relocating their boats to protected harbors, and make sure their insurance policies are up to date.

Q: How quickly did Hurricane Lee intensify?

A: Hurricane Lee rapidly intensified from a Category 1 to a Category 5 hurricane within 24 hours, making it a fast-strengthening storm.

Q: Are there any other hurricanes that have undergone rapid intensification like Hurricane Lee?

A: According to AccuWeather, only six other Atlantic hurricanes have experienced such rapid changes in intensity, including Eta (2020), Maria (2017), Matthew (2016), Ike (2008), Felix (2007), and Wilma (2005).

Q: How can residents stay updated on the progression of the hurricane?

A: Residents can follow updates from the National Hurricane Center, local meteorologists, and official government sources for the latest information on Hurricane Lee.