New Security Pact Sealed by Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso Forces

In a significant move to combat rebellion, insurgency, and external aggression, the military juntas of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have recently joined forces to sign a groundbreaking security pact. This alliance, known as the Liptako-Gourma Charter, marks the establishment of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) aimed at creating a collective defense architecture and mutual assistance for the benefit of their populations.

The three landlocked countries in the Sahel region have been grappling with the rise of Islamist insurgents linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State. Additionally, they face strained relations with neighboring countries and international partners due to recent coups. To address these challenges, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have committed to supporting each other in the event of an attack, building a strong bond of military and economic collaboration.

The Liptako-Gourma region, where these three nations’ borders converge, has been heavily affected by jihadist activities in recent years. Mali, in particular, has experienced clashes with Tuareg armed groups alongside the ongoing fight against jihadism. Highlighting the importance of this alliance, Mali’s Defense Minister, Abdoulaye Diop, emphasized that their foremost priority is the fight against terrorism across all three countries.

Under the security pact, any assault on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a contracted party will be considered an aggression against all parties involved. Collective assistance, including the potential use of armed force, will be provided individually or collectively to ensure the defense of each party.

It is worth noting that all three states were previously part of the G5 Sahel alliance joint force, backed by France, and established in 2017 to confront Islamist groups in the region. However, strained relations between France and the Sahel states following the coups have prompted the need for a new approach to address security challenges.

Sources:

– [AFP](https://www.afp.com/)

– [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com/)