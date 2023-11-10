The Record-Breaking Heat Wave of July: A Foretaste of Our Climate Future

July has left its scorching mark on both the nation and the world, setting alarming records and reinforcing predictions of an exceptionally warm year. It has been declared the hottest month in recorded history by the Copernicus Climate Change Service, with global temperatures reaching unprecedented levels. The European Union’s Earth Observation Program, Copernicus, attributes this extreme heat to prolonged periods of abnormally high sea surface temperatures worldwide.

Climate experts had expressed concerns prior to July’s arrival, indicating that 2023 might shape up to be the hottest year on record. The scorching July temperatures have only heightened the apprehension surrounding this prediction. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirmed that July ranked as the 11th warmest on record for the United States. This report serves as a prelude to NOAA’s forthcoming global analysis due next week.

Heat waves swept across several regions in the U.S., with the Southwest experiencing record-breaking temperatures that matched those of 2003. Florida, in particular, witnessed its warmest January to July period ever recorded. State climatologist David Zierden from the Florida Climate Center at Florida State University asserts that if the current weather patterns persist, we are well on track to surpass all previous records and establish 2023 as the warmest year documented.

Moreover, NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information noted that 27 states have already encountered some of their highest year-to-date average temperatures through July. The impacts of this heat wave are alarmingly widespread. From coast to coast, cities and regions are grappling with soaring temperatures, putting lives and ecosystems at risk.

As we dive deeper into this year’s weather records, numerous other stunning statistics emerge. July’s average temperature across the contiguous U.S. was 2.1 degrees Fahrenheit above the historical average, making it the 11th warmest July in history. The states of Arizona, New Mexico, and Maine also recorded their warmest Julys ever registered. These rising temperatures are causing dramatic shifts in weather patterns and affecting both rural and urban areas.

Notably, Death Valley experienced an all-time record-breaking midnight temperature of 120 degrees Fahrenheit on July 17. The New England region witnessed the warmest overnight temperatures on record, and Phoenix, Arizona had its hottest month in the history of any U.S. city, with an average temperature of 102.8 degrees Fahrenheit for July. The city also endured 32 consecutive days of temperatures above 110 degrees Fahrenheit, surpassing the previous record set in 1974.

Aside from the immediate impact on human lives, these extreme weather events have also resulted in significant financial costs. NOAA has reported 15 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters so far this year, the highest number for the January to July period on record. These include severe storms, winter storms, and floods, resulting in over $39.7 billion in estimated damages and tragically claiming the lives of 113 people.

Florida, in particular, experienced its hottest July due to a particular atmospheric pattern. State climatologist David Zierden explains that a high-pressure heat dome hovering over the Gulf of Mexico has disrupted the easterly trade winds. This pattern has resulted in higher rainfall on the eastern side of the state and reduced precipitation on the southwest coast. Additionally, this temperature anomaly has contributed to abnormally high ocean temperatures in South Florida.

While the records broken in July highlight the extreme weather events we currently face, they also serve as a stark reminder of our changing climate. Petteri Taalas, the Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization, emphasizes that the heat waves and extreme weather experienced in July are indicative of the harsh reality of climate change that we will continue to confront. He urges immediate action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, emphasizing the urgent need to address the root causes of these alarming trends.

——————————

FAQ:

Q: What is the Copernicus Climate Change Service?

A: The Copernicus Climate Change Service is an Earth observation program established by the European Union to monitor and analyze climate-related data.

Q: How many billion-dollar weather and climate disasters have occurred this year?

A: According to NOAA, there have been 15 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in the first seven months of this year, setting a record for that time period.