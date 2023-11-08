The Rising Challenge: Global Temperature Exceeds 1.5 Degrees Celsius

As the planet continues to warm, July 2023 has become a turning point that offers a glimpse into the future of our summers. The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service revealed that the average global temperature last month was about 1.5 degrees Celsius higher than the pre-industrial era. This alarming fact raises concerns among scientists who consider this threshold as a pivotal tipping point for our planet’s wellbeing.

In the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement, scientists set the goal to keep global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius and aim for a limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius. However, the rapid increase in temperature in recent years has brought us closer to this dangerous threshold. Although exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius for a day, week, or month is not equivalent to breaking it in the long-term average, it serves as a crucial reminder of the serious consequences that lie ahead.

The impacts of the climate crisis have already become apparent across the globe, with devastating heatwaves, extreme weather events, and rising sea levels. If the trend continues, we can expect even more severe consequences. Rebecca Emerton, a scientist with Copernicus, emphasizes the significance of even the smallest fraction of warming, as it contributes to the escalation of extreme weather events and their impact on society and the environment.

Historical data shows that there have been only 10 other months exceeding the 1.5 degrees Celsius mark, with the most recent occurrence in March 2023. What makes this summer breach extraordinary is that it happened in the Northern Hemisphere, a critical moment for our planet. Robert Rohde, Lead Scientist at Berkeley Earth, points out that extreme warmth in summer has a more direct impact on people’s lives, unlike the milder winters we have witnessed so far.

While it is unlikely that the entire year of 2023 will average 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the growing concern is that more unprecedented temperature breaches will occur as El Niño develops. This ongoing challenge requires immediate action to reduce emissions and limit future warming. The path toward a sustainable future demands collective efforts to address the climate crisis and safeguard the well-being of our planet and all its inhabitants.