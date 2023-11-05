Israeli Unity: A Call for Action

As the Israeli war on Gaza rages on, the need for unity and decisive action has become more pressing than ever. Former military chief Benny Gantz has put aside political differences to join Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an emergency war cabinet, reflecting the urgent situation the country faces.

Netanyahu, fully occupied with top-level military engagements and diplomatic discussions, has distanced himself from the public eye. In a show of empathy, his wife met with a grieving family, while Netanyahu himself paid a visit to relatives of detainees held in Gaza, away from the prying lenses of TV cameras.

The failure to anticipate and prevent Hamas’ surprise raid has raised questions about personal accountability. While senior officials have acknowledged their role in the oversight, Netanyahu has not made any public statement assuming responsibility for the lapse. This has only fueled mounting criticism and a growing sense of anger among the Israeli people.

Despite initial vocal Western support, a Gaza ground invasion could potentially lead to heavier Palestinian casualties and military losses, which may undermine international backing for Israel’s actions. Additionally, the Gaza conflict could impact two key pillars of Netanyahu’s foreign policy: the potential for peace with Saudi Arabia and efforts to restrain Iran.

Military strategists anticipate that the war with Hamas, aimed at annihilating the group, could persist for months. During this time, Netanyahu may benefit from a political truce. However, concerns about the prime minister’s health linger, particularly as he recently received a pacemaker implant and faces ongoing protests in the judiciary system.

While some commentators attribute the rifts within Israeli society and their impact on national security solely to Netanyahu, others argue for a broader examination of the country’s divisions. Political analyst Amit Segal emphasizes the need for unity, stating, “We forgot to be brothers, and got a war. It’s not too late to repair. Stop quarreling—now.”

These divisions seem to be manifesting within the government coalition itself, as some Likud supporters express unequivocal hostility towards certain cabinet ministers. The resentment among the Israeli populace is growing, and Netanyahu’s apparent reluctance to accept his own responsibility only fuels the public’s anger.

The call for action and unity in Israeli society has become louder than ever. Building a stronger, more united front will be crucial to weathering the challenges posed by the conflict and ensuring a brighter future for Israel.