Judge Excludes Confession of Accused Bomber Due to Torture

A military judge presiding over the U.S.S. Cole bombing case has recently made the decision to discard the confessions of the Saudi defendant, Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, on the grounds that they were the product of torture. Mr. al-Nashiri was subjected to waterboarding and other forms of torture by the C.I.A. during his secret imprisonment in 2002.

This ruling by Judge Col. Lanny J. Acosta Jr. not only eliminates a significant piece of evidence against Mr. al-Nashiri but also raises questions about the societal costs associated with admitting evidence obtained through torture. The judge stated, “permitting the admission of evidence obtained by or derived from torture by the same government that seeks to prosecute and execute the accused may have even greater societal costs.”

The decision regarding the admissibility of these confessions has broader implications for the joint efforts of the Justice and Defense Departments to prosecute alleged architects of Qaeda attacks at the special Guantánamo court. It presents a crucial test of how to reconcile justice and the impact of violent C.I.A. interrogations while pursuing death-penalty trials.

Similar efforts to exclude confessions tainted by torture are underway in the case against Khalid Shaikh Mohammed and four other prisoners accused of conspiring in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Both Mr. al-Nashiri and Mr. Mohammed were subjected to waterboarding and other methods of torture in 2002 as part of the C.I.A.’s “enhanced interrogation” program.

The judge’s ruling sheds light on the prolonged torture endured by Mr. al-Nashiri and the psychological coercion used to obtain confessions. The defendant was subjected to authorized and unauthorized physical and emotional torture throughout his imprisonment in several secret C.I.A. prisons, including waterboarding, confinement in a cramped box, rectal abuse, and other tormenting techniques.

While prosecutors planned to use a transcript from a separate questioning in Mr. al-Nashiri’s trial, the exclusion of his confessions weakens their case. The decision highlights the importance of considering the circumstances surrounding an accused’s prior statements and their impact on their ability to make later voluntary statements.

As this case continues to unfold, it remains to be seen whether the prosecutors will appeal the ruling. The appointment of a new judge later this year could also provide an opportunity for reconsideration at the Guantánamo court or appealing the matter to the Court of Military Commissions Review.

This ruling marks a significant step towards acknowledging the consequences of torture and the necessary measures to achieve justice. However, it underscores the ongoing lack of accountability for the government’s use of torture. While today’s decision may be just a small step, it is a step forward nonetheless.

