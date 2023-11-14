Tragic Shooting of Popular Radio Host Shocks Philippines

A well-known radio host, Juan Jumalon, also known as “DJ Johnny Walker,” was tragically killed during a live Facebook livestream in the southern region of the Philippines. The shocking incident took place when a man entered Jumalon’s home-based radio station and pretended to be a listener. Without warning, the assailant shot Jumalon twice during a morning broadcast, as viewers helplessly watched the horrifying events unfold in real-time.

Immediately following the shooting, the attacker fled the scene and stole Jumalon’s gold necklace. He was accompanied by an accomplice who was waiting outside the radio host’s house on a motorcycle. Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the gunman and determine the motive for the attack.

The Philippines has long been considered a dangerous place for journalists, with attacks on press freedom occurring far too frequently. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. strongly condemned the shooting and has ordered the national police to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators. He emphasized that these acts of violence against journalists will not be tolerated in a democratic society.

Tragically, Juan Jumalon’s death adds to a grim statistic. According to the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, he is the 199th journalist killed in the country since 1986. This period marked the restoration of democracy after the “People Power” uprising that led to the downfall of dictator Ferdinand Marcos. The watchdog organization expressed its deep condemnation of the attack, highlighting the fact that it occurred in Jumalon’s own home, which also served as his radio station.

While a video of the attack circulated online, capturing the moment of the shooting, the attacker himself was not visible in the Facebook livestream. Police are currently reviewing security camera footage from Jumalon’s home and neighboring properties to gather more evidence.

Captain Deore Ragonio, the police chief in Calamba municipality, stated that they are investigating the motive behind the killing. So far, no previous threats against Jumalon’s life have been reported. He was known for his Cebuano-language show on 94.7 Gold FM Calamba as “DJ Johnny Walker.” His broadcasts were also streamed on the station’s Facebook page, which boasted a substantial following.

Unfortunately, attacks on journalists in the Philippines are not isolated incidents. In 2009, a politically influential clan and their associates committed a heinous act, killing 58 individuals, including 32 media workers, in Maguindanao province. This event, the deadliest attack on journalists in recent history, shed light on the risks faced by media professionals in the country. Unlicensed firearms, private armies connected to powerful clans, and weak law enforcement in rural areas contribute to the pervasive climate of insecurity.

The recent killing of Juan Jumalon adds to a series of attacks targeting radio journalists in the Philippines. In May, Cris Bundoquin, a radio host, was shot and killed while driving in Calapan city. Just last October, Percival Mabasa, a longtime radio commentator, was fatally shot in the head in suburban Las Pinas City.

These incidents reflect the urgent need to address the lack of safety and protection for journalists in the Philippines. The country currently ranks eighth on the Committee to Protect Journalists’ “impunity index,” which highlights nations where journalists’ murderers go unpunished.

