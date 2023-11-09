Fond Memories of a Legendary Actor: NTR’s Birth Centenary Celebrations

The birth centenary celebrations of the iconic Telugu actor, N T Rama Rao, turned out to be a memorable event as family members, political figures, and admirers came together to honor his enduring legacy. The grand function, held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, marked the release of a commemorative Rs 100 coin featuring the beloved actor, TDP founder, and former chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh.

Among the distinguished guests in attendance were NTR’s son-in-law and TDP president, N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his wife Bhuvaneshwari and daughter-in-law Nara Brahmani. Notable members of the NTR family, including AP BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari and Nandamuri Balakrishna, also flew down to Delhi to share in the celebration.

However, one individual was noticeably absent: Jr NTR, who bears a deep affection for his grandfather. Speculations arose as to why he chose not to join the event, and it was revealed that he was preoccupied with his film shooting for “Devara.” Perhaps he also preferred to avoid his uncle, Chandrababu Naidu, which could have influenced his decision.

Interestingly, it was discovered that the event was initiated by Daggubati Purandeshwari, with the support of the Central government. The Hyderabad-based India Mint was entrusted with the creation of the special Rs 100 coin, which is composed of silver, copper, nickel, and zinc. The coin features a depiction of lions and a circle on one side, and NTR’s face with Hindi text below on the other. Notably, it also includes the years 1923-2023, encapsulating the actor’s remarkable life span.

During the event, only six members of the NTR family, including his two sons, shared the stage with the President of India for the coin release. Purandeshwari and Droupadi Murmu graced the occasion with their speeches, while other esteemed guests, including Naidu and BJP national president J P Nadda, were seated among the audience, showing their adoration for NTR.

As the centenary celebrations concluded, it became evident that NTR’s influence continues to resonate deeply within the hearts of the Telugu community and his admirers nationwide. His contributions to cinema, politics, and society will forever be cherished, reflecting the enduring impact of a true legend.