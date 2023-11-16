Exiled Journalist Marina Ovsyannikova Under Investigation for Suspected Poisoning in France

French authorities are launching an investigation into the alleged poisoning of Marina Ovsyannikova, a Russian journalist who gained notoriety for her anti-war stunt on state TV. Ovsyannikova, who fled Russia last year with her daughter, suddenly fell ill upon opening the door to her Paris apartment on Thursday. A substance resembling powder was discovered at the scene, according to a source close to the investigation.

Reporters Without Borders, an organization that facilitated Ovsyannikova’s escape from Russia, confirmed the incident and announced the initiation of a suspected poisoning investigation by the Paris prosecutor’s office. Ovsyannikova is reportedly in stable condition but remains under medical observation.

Forensic police have been dispatched to Ovsyannikova’s residence to determine the nature of the substance found. The journalist made headlines in March 2022 for interrupting a live news broadcast on Russia’s Channel One with a placard denouncing the war in Ukraine. She faced charges of spreading fake news but managed to evade arrest and eventually seek asylum in France.

Ovsyannikova’s act of protest garnered attention and support from global human rights organizations, as she expressed concerns for her safety at a press conference in Paris. Speculations of poisoning or a potential car accident echoed among her Russian associates. Meanwhile, she was sentenced in absentia to 8.5 years in prison by a Moscow court for another protest that took place in July 2022.

FAQs:

Q: Who is Marina Ovsyannikova?

A: Marina Ovsyannikova is an exiled Russian journalist known for her anti-war demonstration on state TV.

Q: What happened to Marina Ovsyannikova in France?

A: Marina Ovsyannikova fell ill after opening the door of her Paris apartment, where a powder-like substance was found.

Q: Is there an investigation into the alleged poisoning?

A: Yes, the Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the suspected poisoning.

Q: What is the current condition of Marina Ovsyannikova?

A: Marina Ovsyannikova is reportedly feeling slightly better but remains under medical observation in France.

Sources:

– Paris prosecutor’s office

– Reporters Without Borders