The End of the Strike: A New Chapter for Le Journal du Dimanche

In a significant turn of events, journalists at France’s premier Sunday newspaper, Le Journal du Dimanche (JDD), have made the difficult decision to end their unprecedented strike, marking the conclusion of the country’s longest media strike in decades. The strike, which lasted for 40 days, was triggered by the appointment of Geoffroy Lejeune, a controversial figure aligned with the far right, as the new editor in chief.

The staff at JDD, fully aware of the implications, reluctantly chose to either resign or work under the leadership of Lejeune. Their decision has resulted in the influential weekly missing six consecutive issues, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

The strike, initiated on June 22, finally reached a resolution with an agreement between the newspaper’s SDJ journalists’ association and Lagardère Group, the media arm of the French conglomerate that owns JDD. While the agreement paves the way for the strike to end, it also acknowledges the reality that the staff would not have been able to sustain a prolonged standoff with the media conglomerate.

Geoffroy Lejeune, formerly the editor of the far-right Valeurs Actuelles, has previously voiced his support for the far-right media commentator Éric Zemmour during the presidential campaign last year. As Lejeune assumes his new role, he faces a disheartening situation with an empty newsroom, as dozens of journalists refuse to work with him and must ultimately leave the JDD.

The strike, lasting a staggering 40 days, has now secured its place in French media history. The previous record was held by the 28-month strike at Le Parisien daily, which began in 1975. This demonstration of solidarity by the JDD journalists is a testament to their resolve in expressing their concerns and opposition to the appointment of Lejeune.

Lagardère Group has announced that JDD’s website will resume normal operations on Tuesday, and the print edition will be available again from the middle of the month. Additionally, the agreement includes provisions for support measures to be put in place for journalists who opt to leave the editorial staff.

The potential acquisition of Lagardère by conservative billionaire Vincent Bolloré, who has been expanding his media empire, including TV channels and now print media, adds another layer of complexity to this situation. Known as a conservative Catholic from north-west France, Bolloré’s successful takeover bid continues to shape the landscape of French media.

With its centrism and generally sympathetic stance toward President Emmanuel Macron’s government, Le Journal du Dimanche has established itself as a reputable and influential newspaper. Now, with the strike coming to an end, the publication enters a new chapter with Lejeune at the helm, leaving behind a period of turbulence and uncertainty.

