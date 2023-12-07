Fatal Incident in Lebanon: Israeli Tank Shells Kill Journalist

A tragic incident occurred in Lebanon on the 13th of October, resulting in the death of a journalist and injuries to six others. Journalist Issam Abdallah, working for Reuters, lost his life instantly after being hit by an Israeli tank shell. The investigation by various parties, including human rights groups and the employers of the journalists, has concluded that the tank fired multiple shells in quick succession.

The incident has raised concerns about possible war crimes, and human rights organizations are calling for a thorough investigation into the attack. The reports by independent investigators have presented compelling evidence, including analysis of munition fragments, satellite images, survivor testimonies, and video recordings made by the journalists themselves and their colleagues.

It is deeply troubling that journalists, who were clearly identified as press with visible “Press” markings on their flak jackets and helmets, were targeted in this manner. International law explicitly forbids the deliberate targeting of journalists, and the fact that the journalists had been in the same location for almost an hour without any militant activity in the immediate area makes this incident all the more distressing.

The investigation revealed that the fatal shell was a 120mm projectile commonly used by the Israeli military on Merkava tanks. The munition fragments found near Issam Abdallah’s body supported this conclusion. Hezbollah is not known to possess tanks, and the largest caliber tank round utilized by the Lebanese army is 105mm, making it highly likely that the shell was fired by Israeli tanks operating near the Israeli village of Jordeikh.

The repeated attacks on the same group of journalists in quick succession leave little room for doubt that these were deliberate and targeted strikes. The proximity and timing of the attacks, as well as the absence of any military activity in the area, further affirm this conclusion. Both Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have called for an investigation into possible war crimes committed during this incident.

It is essential to emphasize that journalists and other civilians must not be considered lawful targets in conflicts. The targeting of media workers is a violation of international humanitarian law and must be condemned.

As the Israel-Hamas war continues, tensions remain high in the region. This incident adds to a growing list of fatalities among journalists. The Committee to Protect Journalists reports that this war has resulted in an unprecedented number of journalist deaths in a short period of time. A total of 63 journalists and media workers have lost their lives since the start of the conflict.

Israel has expressed its intention to investigate the death of Issam Abdallah but has not yet released any findings. The Israeli military has stated that they do not target journalists. Nonetheless, it is imperative that thorough and transparent investigations take place, and those responsible for the death of Issam Abdallah and the injuries sustained by the other journalists are held accountable.

