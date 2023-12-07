Investigation Reveals Journalist’s Death in Lebanon Linked to Israeli Tank Shelling

As investigations into the tragic incident in Lebanon on October 13 continue, evidence suggests that an Israeli tank firing in quick succession killed a journalist and injured six others. The shocking incident has prompted calls for a war crimes investigation by various human rights groups.

The reports published on Thursday provide a detailed account of the events. Issam Abdallah, a 37-year-old video journalist working for Reuters, was killed instantly by the first shell. The attack also resulted in serious injuries to AFP photographer Christina Assi, who had to undergo a leg amputation and remains hospitalized. Another shell fired less than a minute later injured the rest of the group and destroyed a vehicle used by Al Jazeera journalists.

Multiple sources of evidence were presented, including expert analysis of munitions fragments, satellite images, survivor accounts, and video recordings filmed by the group and other journalists present during the attack. Together, these pieces of evidence confirm that an Israeli tank crew was responsible for the death of Issam Abdallah.

Expressing outrage at the incident, Alessandra Galloni, Editor-in-Chief of Reuters, called for Israel to provide an explanation and hold those responsible accountable. The attack targeted a group of journalists who were clearly identifiable as press, wearing blue helmets and flak jackets with “Press” markings. Furthermore, they had been in the same location, an open hillside, for nearly an hour and there was no militant activity in the immediate area.

It is worth noting that international humanitarian law strictly prohibits targeting journalists. It is baffling that such an attack took place, given the journalists’ visibility and the presence of intense military surveillance in the border area.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have also conducted their own investigations into the incident and have called for further examination of the attack as a potential war crime. The deliberate nature and target of the attacks, occurring within seconds of each other, make it highly unlikely that this was an accidental shooting.

While Israel has promised to investigate the death of Issam Abdallah, no findings have been released yet. The military spokesperson reiterated that journalists are not intentionally targeted, but acknowledged that unfortunate events can occur during a state of war.

As this incident sheds light on the dangers faced by journalists during conflicts, it serves as a reminder of the need to respect international humanitarian law and ensure the safety of media workers. The war in the region has taken an unprecedented toll on journalists, with 63 journalists and media workers losing their lives since the conflict began.

