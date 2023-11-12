Queen Rania Calls for Ceasefire in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, Rejects Link Between Pro-Palestinian Stance and Antisemitism

Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan has passionately advocated for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. She emphasized that supporting the protection of Palestinian lives does not equate to being antisemitic or pro-terrorism. In an interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson, Queen Rania made it clear that being pro-Palestinian does not imply support for Hamas or terrorism.

Highlighting the weaponization of the charge of antisemitism to silence criticism of Israel, Queen Rania condemned all forms of antisemitism and Islamophobia. However, she also stressed that Israel cannot be seen as representing the entire Jewish population worldwide and should be held accountable for its own actions.

The conflict escalated when Israel declared a “complete siege” on Gaza following terror attacks by Hamas. This resulted in the deaths of more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians. Gaza has been subjected to relentless airstrikes and a blockade of essential supplies, impacting the lives of 2.2 million people. As of now, more than 9,700 lives have been lost due to Israeli strikes.

At a summit attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Arab leaders called for an immediate ceasefire. However, the US position echoed concerns that a ceasefire might give Hamas an opportunity to regroup for another attack. The US is advocating for “humanitarian pauses,” but Israel’s Ambassador to the UN argued against it, claiming that there isn’t a humanitarian crisis.

Queen Rania strongly disagreed with those who believe a ceasefire would enable more Hamas attacks, highlighting the moral reprehensibility of dismissing or justifying the deaths of thousands of civilians.

The conflict has resulted in a significant humanitarian crisis. Israel has urged Palestinian civilians to relocate south of Wadi Gaza, presenting it as an effort to protect them. However, Queen Rania denounced this claim, asserting that it amounts to forced displacement and an insult to intelligence. She believed that Israel’s evacuation orders were intended to legitimize their actions rather than benefiting Gaza.

US President Joe Biden expressed skepticism regarding the death toll provided by the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry. Queen Rania perceived this skepticism as part of Israel’s propaganda to downplay the consequences of their actions and dehumanize Palestinians.

As more than two million Palestinian refugees reside in Jordan, the country has responded to the crisis by delivering medical aid to a Jordanian field hospital in Gaza. It has also recalled its ambassador to Israel in protest against the war.

Queen Rania called for greater global conscience and empathy, questioning how many more lives must be lost before action is taken. She deplored the blame placed on Palestinians and highlighted the unbearable avalanche of human suffering in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Is supporting the protection of Palestinian lives equivalent to being antisemitic?

No, Queen Rania emphasizes that advocating for the protection of Palestinian lives does not make one antisemitic. It is essential to differentiate between support for the welfare of Palestinians and fostering hatred towards Jewish people.

2. Does being pro-Palestinian mean one supports Hamas or terrorism?

No, Queen Rania clarifies that being pro-Palestinian does not imply support for Hamas or terrorism. It is possible to advocate for the rights and well-being of Palestinians without endorsing violent actions or extremist ideologies.

3. Who is responsible for the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas?

Queen Rania emphasizes that Israel is solely responsible for its own actions and should be held accountable for its crimes. While Hamas plays a significant role in the conflict, it is crucial to recognize that Israel’s policies and strategies contribute to the escalation of violence.

4. What is the humanitarian situation in Gaza?

The ongoing conflict has given rise to a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The region has been subjected to relentless airstrikes and a blockade that stifles access to vital supplies, affecting the lives of 2.2 million people. The situation demands urgent attention and assistance from the international community.

Source: CNN