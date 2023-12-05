New Article: Condemnation Urged for Forcible Expulsion of Palestinians

Recent developments surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have raised concerns about the potential forcible expulsion of Palestinians from their homes. Jordan’s King Abdullah has called on the international community to condemn any attempts by Israel to create conditions that would result in the displacement of Palestinians within Gaza or beyond its borders.

Speaking after a meeting with the Cypriot president, the Jordanian monarch stressed the urgent need for a ceasefire and warned of the dangerous consequences of Israel’s ongoing bombing campaign. King Abdullah highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and emphasized the importance of increasing efforts to deliver aid and relief to the embattled civilians.

It is crucial for Western leaders to exert pressure on Israel to ensure an uninterrupted flow of aid and open crossings for the delivery of much-needed assistance. Currently, Israel controls the volume and nature of aid entering Gaza, leaving over 2.3 million people under siege. Despite the efforts of UNRWA and other humanitarian organizations, only a fraction of the required aid is reaching the enclave due to limitations at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

The recent Israeli campaign, initiated in response to an attack by Hamas fighters, has resulted in devastating consequences. According to Gaza health ministry figures, nearly 16,000 Palestinians have lost their lives, and 80% of the population has been displaced from their homes. This dire situation has led to concerns of wider violence in the West Bank, bordering Jordan, as settler attacks on Palestinian civilians, land confiscations, and Israeli military raids intensify.

Officials fear that circumstances may arise that could encourage Israel to forcibly push tens of thousands of Palestinians across the Jordan River. Such an action would be viewed as a severe violation and could prompt Jordan to suspend its peace treaty with Israel, potentially worsening the already volatile situation in the region.

In addition to the concerns of forced expulsion, Jordan has also condemned Israel’s construction of new settlements in Arab East Jerusalem, which is considered occupied territory by the United Nations. Sufian Qudah, spokesperson for Jordan’s Foreign Ministry, stated that these actions not only violate international law but also dim any prospects of attaining peace.

The international community must rally against any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians and stand firmly in the condemnation of such actions. The focus should be on finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict and ensuring the safety and well-being of all those affected by the ongoing crisis.

