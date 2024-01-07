King of Jordan Urges for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza to Alleviate Humanitarian Crisis

In a high-level meeting between Jordan’s King Abdullah II and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza and the resolution of the humanitarian crisis in the besieged Palestinian territory was emphasized. The king expressed his deep concerns regarding the catastrophic repercussions of the ongoing war, which has lasted for several months. The meeting took place in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

The death toll from Israel’s assault on Gaza since October 7 has reached a devastating number, with at least 22,835 people killed, including 9,600 children, according to Palestinian officials. Israeli authorities reported that at least 1,139 people were killed in Hamas’s attack on Israel on the same day. Additionally, around 200 people remain in captivity.

King Abdullah II reiterated the vital role of the United States in pressuring for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, ensuring the protection of civilians, and facilitating the delivery of essential medical and humanitarian aid. It is imperative to address the dire conditions faced by the people of Gaza.

Secretary Blinken, who is currently on a weeklong trip across the Middle East, aims to deescalate tensions in the region and prevent the spread of the conflict. He arrived in Jordan after visiting Turkey and Greece, where he expressed significant concerns about the situation along the Israel-Lebanon border. Efforts are being made to avoid an endless cycle of violence.

During the meeting, plans for Blinken’s upcoming visits to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, and the occupied West Bank were discussed. The message he intends to deliver is that the United States does not support a regional escalation of the Gaza conflict.

The future governance of Gaza is also a subject of discussion. Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi expressed the importance of a scenario that unites the West Bank and Gaza as the basis for a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians. This viewpoint aligns with Jordan’s commitment to a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestinian question, emphasizing the country’s rejection of any forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The United States also advocates for a two-state solution, although this is not accepted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and some members of his cabinet. In contrast, they have called for the evacuation of Palestinian inhabitants from Gaza.

Blinken’s delegation aims to gather perspectives from Arab states on the future of Gaza. These viewpoints will then be taken to Israel, acknowledging the significant differences among the involved parties. The goal is to engage hesitant Muslim nations in contributing to the reconstruction, governance, and security of Gaza.

Recognizing the urgent need to address the humanitarian crisis, Blinken visited the regional coordination warehouse of the World Food Programme near Amman. He emphasized the importance of maximizing assistance to those in need and ensuring its effective distribution. The situation in Gaza was described as catastrophic by the senior UN official in Jordan. Efforts are being made to keep aid routes open and increase their capacity.

With the support of the international community and concerted diplomatic efforts, there is hope for a swift resolution to the ongoing conflict, the alleviation of the humanitarian crisis, and the establishment of lasting peace in the region.

